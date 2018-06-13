’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Arkhipchenko Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Her Latest Instagram Post

The "90 Day Fiance" star has been shown to have problems with her husband, Jorge Nava.

With all the hubbub surrounding the cast of the hit TLC drama, 90 Day Fiance — gold-diggers, visa dodgers, and cheaters galore! — it’s nice to get some nice news for a chance.

Thanks to her recent Instagram post, Anfisa Arkhipchenko has led her fans to believe that she may, in fact, be pregnant with husband Jorge Nava’s child!

That’s the word according to In Touch Weekly, who was the first to share the potentially exciting news about the 90 Day Fiance star.

Most of the speculation comes from fans thanks to a recent Instagram post, and someone had the courtesy to break it all down for us in a YouTube video made, specifically, for this announcement.

Check out the video below.

While it certainly looked like that Anfisa was using her hands to try to hide a “baby bump,” it wouldn’t be the first time that fans thought — incorrectly — that she was pregnant.

In the first sizzle reel to announce the third season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Jorge and Anfisa were fighting about a pregnancy, and it looked like it was all about Anfisa’s pregnancy.

Upon a closer examination, however, and per a previous report by the Inquisitr, Jorge’s alleged baby was conceived with a woman he was in a relationship with before he married Anfisa.

At the time that the first baby was announced, it was clear that Anfisa wasn’t pregnant, because in all of her Instagram photos released around that time, she had a flat stomach and was drinking alcoholic beverages.

While, in this most recent report, Anfisa made clear that she would be open to the idea of having children — and while she made clear that she wouldn’t fault Jorge for having a child prior to getting together with her — if Jorge had a child that he kept hidden from her, things would be “over” between them.

Blessings on blessings on blessings A post shared by Anfisa Nava (@anfisanava_) on Jun 12, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

As recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance have proven, Jorge and Anfisa have been at extreme loggerheads with one another, in part because their marriage looks to be imploding. Part of the reason they can’t get along is because Jorge claimed that Anfisa was a “webcam girl” during the tell-all event last season. Obviously, Anfisa subsequently claimed it wasn’t true, and even Jorge was forced to admit that he said it to get “even” with Anfisa. (How sweet.)

Obviously, if Anfisa does turn out to be pregnant this time around, it will be interesting to see how 90 Day Fiance handles the announcement.