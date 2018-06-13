Hugh Hefner’s Group Orgies And Playboy ‘Secrets’ Revealed In Documentary

The late Playboy magazine founder reportedly ran his infamous mansion like a brothel.

Hugh Hefner, the Playboy magazine founder who died in September 2017 at age 91, reportedly had weekly group sex orgies with a harem of women and mistreated his female companions, whom he paid and used for sex.

That’s what former Playboy bunnies will reveal in an upcoming ITV documentary that will detail life inside the iconic Playboy Mansion, the Daily Mail reported.

Carla Howe, a former Playboy bunny, said the documentary is being filmed right now, with producers speaking to a number of women who had lived in the mansion while Hefner was alive.

“I’ve heard bad stories,” Howe said. “I’ve heard they had to take it in turns with him. They’d all be in a little room together. It would be eight at a time. A lot went on.”

Actors have reportedly been hired to re-enact some of the more dramatic scenes being recounted, but Hugh Hefner’s bizarre, hedonistic lifestyle shouldn’t come as a surprise to many American viewers of his old reality TV show, The Girls Next Door.

The show, which aired from 2005 to 2010, starred Hefner’s three live-in girlfriends at the time: Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. In 2015, Madison wrote a tell-memoir detailing how living inside the Playboy Mansion eroded her self-esteem and led her to suicidal depression.

Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison. Shutterstock

Madison, who was Hef’s “No. 1 girlfriend” from 2001 to 2008, said she got so depressed over her shallow, unfulfilling lifestyle that she once thought about committing suicide in her bathtub, People reported.

“If I just put my head under water and take a deep breath in, it would all be over,” Madison recalled. “I don’t think he cared if we enjoyed sex. But I don’t think he cared about my happiness at all.”

Holly Madison: I Was Depressed And Insecure

Holly also claimed that Hefner pitted his girlfriends against each other to create petty rivalries so he could keep them under his thumb.

When Madison first started dating Hef, he had seven live-in girlfriends. Holly said Hef allowed them to live at the Playboy Mansion for free, paid for their plastic surgeries, and gave them each $1,000 in cash every week as an allowance.

Not surprisingly, Madison said being one of Hef’s “harem” made her very insecure about her looks and drove her to get multiple plastic surgeries.

“He cared about his own happiness, nothing more,” said Holly. “And he believed that all a pretty young girl could possibly want from life was a little bit of money and a little bit of fame.”

To be fair, Hef’s girlfriends used him to get rich and famous, and he used them for sexual gratification.