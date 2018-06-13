‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Simon Saran Slams Her After Recent Arrest

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was arrested this week after she allegedly hit a staff member at the Beverly Hill Hotel. The ex-MTV star was taken into custody for assault, and now her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, is bashing her online.

Upon hearing about Farrah Abraham’s arrest, Simon Saran tweeted a screenshot of the headline and proceeded to call the former Teen Mom OG star a “clown” for getting arrested and assaulting a staff member of the hotel she was staying at. He also added the crying laugh emoji to the post.

Later, when one Teen Mom OG fan defended Farrah Abraham by saying that Simon Saran was just “salty” because she took him “off the payroll,” Saran hit back at his former girlfriend again saying that he wasn’t on her payroll, but that he “financed that bum’s lifestyle.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that Farrah Abraham was arrested around 1:48 a.m. and that the Teen Mom personality appeared to be drunk at the time of the arrest. She reportedly got into a physical altercation with a security guard who had asked her to leave after she engaged in a verbal argument with some other guests at the hotel.

Police tell TMZ that Farrah Abraham hit the security guard in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear, and pushed his head as he tried to keep her from re-entering the Beverly Hills Hotel. Farrah Abraham is now set to appear in court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Simon Saran seems to find the entire situation comical as he was making jokes about Farrah Abraham’s arrest via social media. As many Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Farrah and Simon had a very complicated relationship.

Abraham wanted Saran to propose to her after less than a year of dating, and even bought her own engagement ring, which she claimed he was supposed to reimburse her for. However, Simon was unwilling to commit to marriage, and the two called it quits. The Daily Mail reports that they dated off and on for another year, and even tried to be friends, but things didn’t work out and Farrah eventually revealed that her daughter, Sophia, didn’t like Simon. So, Abraham confirmed that she no longer spoke to Saran at Sophia’s request.

The former Teen Mom OG star later began dating stuntman Aiden Stay, but People reports that the relationship didn’t even make it long at all. Farrah Abraham has since wrapped her stint on MTV and has been posting photos of herself traveling the country with her daughter, Sophia.