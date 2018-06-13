Maria Rosa Ryan Pictures: Rudy Giuliani’s Alleged Mistress Seen With Him In News Segment At Her Hospital

Giuliani denies that the affair started before his split from wife Judith, but she says otherwise.

Maria Rosa Ryan is gaining some viral attention, with pictures and video of Rudy Giuliani’s alleged mistress spreading across the internet, including footage of an encounter the two had just a few months ago.

This week, reports claimed that Rudy Giuliani was carrying on an illicit affair with the New Hampshire hospital administrator. Though Rudy denied having an affair, the soon-to-be ex-wife of Donald Trump’s lawyer and spokesman told the New York Post’s Page Six that Rudy was lying and that his relationship with Ryan started before the couple had separated.

Rudy Giuliani admitted that he went on a date with Ryan on March 29, five days before his wife filed for divorce, but said that he and his wife were “in effect separated” at the time.

“My husband’s denial of the affair with the married Mrs. Ryan is as false as his claim that we were separated when he took up with her,” Judith Nathan responded.

In the wake of the report, pictures of Maria Rose Ryan have spread across the internet, and many reposted a video from March when Giuliani visited the hospital where Ryan works in what he said was a visit to learn about cybersecurity. It was unclear if the alleged affair had started before this visit.

There were other public signs of the affair. Vanessa Ryan, the daughter of Maria Rose Ryan, has worked as Rudy Giuliani’s personal assistant. Last month, Giuliani showed up in the Broward County Court in Florida to speak on behalf of Vanessa, who was accused of insurance fraud.

“I came to show the court she is just a young woman who made a mistake,” Giuliani told the Daily Mail after his appearance. “Like a character witness if you wish. She works for me and I’m in the best position to show she should be given a break in this instance.”

Rudy Giuliani had an equally messy end to his previous marriage, with his affair with Judith Nathan becoming public before his previous marriage ended. Rudy announced at a press conference that he and his wife were divorcing, an announcement that allegedly came before he had even told his wife.

As Vanity Fair noted, Rudy was married with young children when Judith first approached him in 1999, and the two entered into a relationship. After the affair came to light, Rudy Giuliani was forced to pull out of a planned run for U.S. Senate in New York, a race that Hillary Clinton would go on to win.

Maria Rosa Ryan has not spoken publicly about the alleged affair with Rudy Giuliani.