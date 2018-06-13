Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Not Getting Married Or Having A Baby [Debunked]

Fans just can’t stop wishing that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will rekindle their romance.

In a report from In Touch magazine, the outlet suggests that the former couple have plans to get married and have a baby together in the near future. In fact, the story is even on the front page of this week’s issue. But unfortunately for fans who have been willing a reunion to happen, they can keep on dreaming. Gossip Cop shares that the previous In Touch report is totally untrue.

For starters, In Touch makes their claims of a relationship between Brad and Jen with absolutely nothing to back it up. The magazine says that Pitt and Aniston met up earlier this year after Aniston and husband Justin Theroux called it quits. They also suggest that the pair are “planning to wed and start a family,” while also stating that they are working on speeding up their divorces so that they can get married faster.

“Their shared dream of coming full circle, marrying again and having the child they always wanted is finally coming true.”

The outlet even says that Brad and Jen have plans to get married on pal George Clooney’s home in Lake Como and that Brad’s six children will also be a part of the ceremony. But, it’s pretty hard to plan a wedding for a couple that isn’t even together, Gossip Cop says. Once again, the outlet has debunked the rumors after speaking with a rep for both Pitt and Aniston. Pitt’s rep wouldn’t even comment what they called ridiculous rumors while Aniston’s rep continues to shoot down the false claims.

“It is simply a made-up story that has no relationship with reality.”

And it’s safe to say that Pitt probably isn’t ready to jump back into a relationship as he continues to battle with Angelina Jolie for custody of his kids. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Pitt and Jolie continue to fight over their six children. Since the battle got bitter, it was taken to a court where a judge was left to decide how Brad and Angie’s time with the children would be split.

The judge is now allowing Pitt more time with the children and also told Angelina that he is free to call or text the children whenever he wishes. Jolie used to monitor all phone calls and texts between Pitt and the children, but the judge laid down strict new cell phone policy in which Pitt can call and text each child at will.

Additionally, Brad has been granted more one on one time with the kids over the summer while Jolie shoots Maleficent in the UK.