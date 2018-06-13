‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Bryan Dattilo Hints He’s Leaving ‘DOOL’ And Role Of Lucas [Spoilers]

Bryan Dattilo's latest tweet seems to be preparing 'Days of our Lives' fans for his departure in the role of Lucas.

Bryan Dattilo has been playing the role of Lucas on Days of our Lives for many years now, but a tweet the actor just posted makes it seem as if he is saying goodbye. The actor has departed DOOL more than once before, always to return. However, from the looks of this post, it sounds as if Datillo expects this departure to be permanent. What’s the scoop?

Days of our Lives fans are already reeling over some other departures that are in the works. It’s known that Marci Miller is leaving as Abigail, and Christopher Sean is departing as Paul. In addition, there have been rumors swirling that Stephen Nichols, who plays Steve, might leaving DOOL as well.

The tweet from Bryan Dattilo that is generating buzz came Wednesday afternoon. The Days of our Lives actor’s post noted how long he’d been on the show, down to the hour, and thanked his Days family and fans. He also told everybody that they should enjoy Lucas while they could.

Fans of Days of our Lives know that the show tapes about six months ahead of when episodes air, which can make it tough to keep casting changes under wraps. Based on Dattilo’s tweet, it’s not clear exactly what the timeline is for his apparent departure. If Bryan is wrapping up filming right now, which it sounds as if he is, then that would mean that Lucas’ departure from Salem will come around the holidays, give or take a bit.

25 years. 2 months. 12 days. And 4 hours. Good run. Thanks to my Days family and fans. Enjoy Lucas while you can. — Bryan Dattilo (@Bryan_Dattilo) June 13, 2018

There are some exciting character returns in the works that have Days of our Lives fans buzzing. Kate Mansi is returning to the role of Abigail, at least for a while, and Kyle Lowder is heading back to DOOL, too.

Arianna Zucker’s Nicole, as well as Alison Sweeney’s Sami, will be popping up in Salem soon, too, and Jen Lilley has stepped back into the role of Theresa. Recent reports also revealed that Farah Fath is reprising her old role of Mimi and as Inquisitr detailed, there’s buzz building that Matthew Ashford will be back as Jack in some fashion soon, too.

Are all of these big DOOL returns ultimately pushing some other actors out the door? Some Days of our Lives fans are guessing from the wording of Dattilo’s tweet that it wasn’t his choice to leave, and Bryan’s followers are devastated to see his post. At the same time, many say that they don’t think the show has fully utilized Dattilo’s talents for years now and everyone hopes that he lands a great gig somewhere else soon.

If indeed Bryan Dattilo is leaving Days of our Lives, how will Lucas depart Salem? Will he get a happy ending or will fans be left with heartbreak? DOOL spoilers should begin to emerge about this departure soon, and people will be anxious to know what they can expect.