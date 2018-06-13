Angelina Jolie’s Custody Leak Called ‘Selective’ & ‘Deplorable’ By Actress’ Spokesperson

The spokesperson is clear that private custody matters between herself and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are not a matter for the public.

Angelina Jolie’s spokesperson is furious that court documents detailing the custody requirements she and Brad Pitt must follow have been made public, the Daily Mail is reporting.

Pitt and Jolie have six children: Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Pax, and Know. The pair have also been embroiled in a nasty, and very public, divorce from one another for two years. Caught up in all of that madness is the kids. Divorce is never easy on kids, and it certainly can’t be easy for kids whose parents are the subject of tabloid gossip.

This week, court documents outlining the custody arrangements, mandated by an L.A. Superior Court judge, emerged in the media. Those documents reveal in exacting detail how the two parents are to spend time with their children, when and where, and even get into such minutiae as requiring Jolie to provide Pitt with a cell phone number so he can call and talk to the kids without her monitoring the calls. They were even required to go over their summer schedules with each other, in the presence of two psychologists.

Depending on how you look at the details of the ordered arrangement (more on that in a few paragraphs), it could be painted in such a way as to make it look like Jolie has been keeping Pitt away from the kids, and even discouraging them from having a relationship with their father. At least, that’s what the unidentified Jolie spokesperson claims.

“This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

Jolie will be in the United Kingdom this summer filming portions of Maleficent 2, and the thrust of the custody order centers around how the judge expects the two to handle custody while that’s happening. In addition to the aforementioned phone calls, Jolie, who has primary custody of the kids, must also allow the kids to spend a certain number of hours with their father in London each day between mid-June and mid-July. Pitt will then have custody of the kids at his own home in L.A. during the last week in July.

If Jolie violates the terms of the custody arrangement, she risks losing custody of the kids.