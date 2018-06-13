Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Using Tristan Thompson In Hopes Of Meeting Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True

Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been trying to get into Tristan Thompson’s good graces in hopes of getting to meet Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True.

According to a June 13 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s former step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, has been in contact with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Cait is allegedly trying to bridge the gap in hopes of getting to meet baby True and possibly even make amends with Khloe.

Sources tell the outlet that Caitlyn Jenner contacted Tristan Thompson without Khloe Kardashian’s knowledge, and that she is desperate to be in the baby girl’s life.

“Caitlyn went behind Khloe’s back and reached out to Tristan. She made it clear she wants to meet True. Cait explained to Tristan how Khloe’s shut her out and how eager she is to see her first child.”

The insider went on to reveal that Thompson “felt sorry” for Jenner and even apologized for Kardashian’s behavior towards her. Tristan and Caitlyn even allegedly bonded over being in a relationship with the Kardashian women, and that Thompson “promised” Jenner that she could be in baby True’s life.

????Baby True ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

“[Caitlyn] joked about how controlling the Kardashians can be,” the insider dished, adding that the two bonded over their love of sports. “Tristan even complimented Cait. He congratulated her on all her Olympic accomplishments and told her that in her heyday she was a fierce competitor like LeBron[James].”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are set to return to L.A. this summer now that the NBA season is officially over. The pair are allegedly not planning to live together when they get back to California, and little True will likely live with Khloe. However, the baby could also spend time at Tristan’s home, which could be an opportunity for the NBA star to allow Caitlyn Jenner to come and meet he and Khloe’s daughter.

Of course, since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on the rocks following his shocking cheating scandal back in April, it seems that Tristan may not want to rock the boat when it comes to his relationship with Khloe, whom he is said to be be fighting with “nonstop.”

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship rift seems to be carrying on. According to People Magazine, a few months ago before Khloe gave birth to baby True, she revealed during an interview that her child would likely not change her strained relationship with Cait.