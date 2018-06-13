Diplo Threatens To Expose Zedd In Recent Twitter Beef

The two DJ/producers threw plenty of shade at one another on the social media site.

The on-and-off beef between EDM superproducers Zedd and Diplo has been reignited once again following an instigative tweet by fellow DJ Max Vangelis.

The DJ posted the tweet Monday, June 11, in reference to a recent show he did in Hong Kong in which Diplo apparently gave Vangelis the cold shoulder when he approached him to introduce himself. Stating “I fly out to Hong Kong to support your p**** a** show and open for you and all you give me is “oh cool” and turn around and talk to another h** with your H**** D***.”

The post was then responded to by Zedd, who shared his similar viewpoint on the “Lean On Me” producer by saying “100% truth.”

Diplo, upon seeing Vangelis’ tweet and Zedd’s response the next day, shared an apology to his opening act for not realizing who he was, explaining that he had thought that Vangelis was just a fan that had managed to get up close to him.

. @maxvangeli sorry bro when you asked for my autograph in Hong Kong I honestly thought you were just a fan I didn't know you had also played the show really early, my bad . Good luck with everything ! ???? — diblo (@diplo) June 12, 2018

However, the former “Jack Ü” member then posted a screenshot of a notification that had shown Zedd had blocked him on Twitter.

Diplo captioned the screenshot with a warning that alluded to Pusha-T and Drake’s recent feud, stating: “I’m gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him.”

I'm gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him pic.twitter.com/lu9A1ElE3v — diblo (@diplo) June 12, 2018

For reference, Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon” as a response to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” and “I’m Upset” which both take shots at the G.O.O.D. Music president, as well as some subliminal shots at Kanye West. “The Story of Adidon” was a vicious response by Pusha that not only exhibited a photo of Drake in black face paint wearing a Jim Crow t-shirt, but also for the information it contained. Insulting Drake’s immediate family, the personal health of his producer, and also revealing that the artist had allegedly fathered a child with French adult film star Sophie Brussau.

Diplo’s allusion to the beef between the two famous hip-hop artists may mean that he has some significant information on the “Break Free” producer, who has experienced a considerable amount of time in the spotlight for his pop-dance crossover songs and high profile relationships.

Fans of dance music, however, know the beef stems originally from 2016, when Zedd debuted his True Colors LP and Diplo responded to it with a “poop” emoji, then attacking Zedd again later for teaming up with candy manufacturer M&M’s to create a cover of “The Candy Man” for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

In this instance, Diplo responded to the release on Twitter with a string of “thumbs down” emojis, accusing Zedd of imitating the style of another notable electronic producer, Flume, and selling out to a major corporation. Zedd responded with “stop being a jealous little b**** and do us all a favor and just shut the f*** up.”