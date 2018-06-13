Two Nintendo Switch Titles Announced At E3 2018 Fans Are Sure To Love

Here are two awesome titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo unveiled a number of games at E3 2018. Among them were games for the the Nintendo Switch. Here’s the top two Nintendo Switch titles announced at E3 2018.

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Nintendo, Mario, and Luigi all became household names together. So it is no surprise that this trio will once again entertain families, this time on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has come up with a way for fans to really test which Super Smash Bros. fighter is truly the best with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. According to the gaming company’s official website, every single fighter in the Super Smash Bros. series will be featured in the Ultimate editions.

Wolf, Ice Climbers, and Pokemon Trainer are among the fighters that will be returning. Newcomers to the game include Inkling from Splatoon and Ridley from Metroid. President and COO of Nintendo America, Reggie Fils-Aime, promised gamers that they will see both old and new elements in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“Fans who’ve debated which Super Smash Bros. fighter is the best now have the chance to settle their differences once and for all, pitting familiar faces against fresh challengers on stages both new and old,” Fils-Aime said.

‘Super Mario Party’

This popular title will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch with a few added features including mini-games. According to The Verge, up to four players can take turns rolling the virtual dice as it only takes one Joy-Con controller to join in on the fun.

Nintendo Life suggests that Super Mario Party may showcase a new multi-screen feature which Nintendo filed a patent for a little over a few months ago. The site bases its assumptions on the official trailer of the game. Indeed the trailer shows two Switches placed side by side to display different parts of the same game.

The Japanese video game company did discuss other titles which looked promising. Among them were two other titles that Nintendo Switch fans could enjoy: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass and Daemon X Machina.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch) box art pic.twitter.com/y00gWoagK9 — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) June 12, 2018

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Expansion Pass brings a new Story Mode for players where they can learn Jin’s full history and explore his homeland, Torna. The Expansion Pass will also give owners access to Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country.

Daemon X Machina is a new mech action game developed by Kenichiro Tsukuda, who has worked on games like Monster Hunter: Stories and Lost Odyssey. Based on the official E3 website for the game, players will get to fully customize their own suit called an Arsenal. They can equip an array of weapons to their Arsenal to defeat the enemy.

This year, Nintendo came to E3 prepared to deliver as evident from Reggie Fils-Aime’s words.

“At E3, We’re showing how Nintendo Switch continues to redefine play, with the broadest range of games people can enjoy together anytime, anywhere,” Fils-Aime said.