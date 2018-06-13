Debra Danielson Worried About Farrah Abraham’s Daughter, Sophia, Following ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Arrest

'She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world.'

Following the shocking arrest of Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, her mother, Debra Danielson, is very worried for Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, the reality star was arrested at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel after she and a male staffer at the hotel got into a heated argument, prompting Abraham to strike the man.

Shortly after the incident, police arrived at the scene and Farrah was arrested. Alcohol could have played a factor in the fight, but everything is currently under investigation. Farrah also argued with law enforcement officials and tried to play the “celebrity card” asking them if they knew who she was. She was booked for “battery and trespassing.”

As fans who watch the show know, Farrah and her mother Debra have had a very hot and cold relationship over the years. Many fans have expressed their concerns for Farrah’s mother after seeing how disrespectfully Farrah treats her on the show. Now, Debra is really worried for Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, following the arrest. In an exclusive interview with Radar Online, Danielson says that Sophia was with her mother at the hotel pool just hours before the arrest.

“She needs to be with her family, not about strangers and volatility and her mother being arrested. It’s very disgusting. She needs to go to school… She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world.”

Danielson also tearfully told the outlet that she has spoken with her ex-husband, Michael Abraham, who told her that Sophia is safely at home in Los Angeles with a nanny. At this moment the Teen Mom star remains in jail and is expected to appear in court on June 15.

In the emotional interview, Danielson also confessed that she hasn’t even spoken to her granddaughter in months. Possible next steps for Danielson include hiring a lawyer in hopes of gaining some sort of custody of Sophia.

“I’m sitting here heartbroken, I’m shaking, I’m sad. My granddaughter is sitting there with stranger. She needs me to hold her and tell her everything is alright.”

Prior to her arrest, Abraham posted a photo on her Instagram page at the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In the photo, Abraham can be seen hanging out with a friend as well as Shark Tank star Mark Cuban. As it was the most recent photo prior to the arrest, many fans commented on the image to express their thoughts.

“Don’t forget to post that jail selfie aka YOUR MUGSHOT.”

“What kind of birds don’t fly?? Jail Birds! Hope you’re enjoying your stay,” another wrote.

It will be interesting to see what kind of statement Abraham makes when she’s released from prison.