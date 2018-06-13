‘The Nun’ Director Breaks Down The Trailer, Plus Where The Horror Movie Fits In The ‘Conjuring’ Universe

Director Corin Hardy breaks down 'The Nun' trailer and reveals some fun facts about the new horror flick.

The trailer for The Nun has dropped, and it looks like it will be one of the creepiest horror movies of 2018. The Conjuring universe has produced some of the most popular horror movies in the last several years, such as Annabelle, and The Nun looks to join that list. The Demon Nun, or Valak, first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, and now everyone’s favorite demon is back with its own feature-length film. The picture is directed by Corin Hardy, and it stars Taissa Farmiga (Sister Irene), Bonnie Aarons (Demon Nun), Charlotte Hope (Sister Victoria), and Demian Bichir (Father Burke).

IMDb provides the synopsis for one of the most highly anticipated horror movies of 2018.

“When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in ‘The Conjuring 2,’ as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The video starts off with showing fans the famed Valak painting and that definitely sets the tone for the preview. And if you felt an essence of The Exorcist or Dracula while watching the trailer, that was by design. As seen in the video below, Corin Hardy breaks down the trailer and shares his inspirations for his new film.

He explains that the story is set in 1952 Transylvania, a world of castles, shadows, and fog. The abbey certainly looks like it could have been Dracula’s castle, and the movie was shot on location in real castles. Hardy also remarked that he used inspirations from some of his favorite horror movies that he grew up watching, including The Exorcist and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He also adds that there is an investigation in his new film that is similar to the 1986 thriller-drama The Name of the Rose.

Hardy reveals that Taissa Farmiga is the younger sister of Vera Farmiga. Vera stars as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring movies, but the director said the casting was just by chance, and that Taissa was simply perfect for the role. At the end of the video, he explains that horror movies are like a ride, so the jump-scare tactic shown in The Nun trailer is probably just one of many, and this is the franchise’s usual recipe.

Like the Marvel cinematic universe, it can be confusing for casual fans to keep up with the franchise’s timeline. As The Nun trailer indicated, this story will take place before all Conjuring and Annabelle movies; it’s the first story of the entire horror franchise. If you want to watch the films in the order of the story, below is a list of all five titles in chronological order.

The Nun

Annabelle: Creation

Annabelle

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring 3 and The Crooked Man have also been announced as feature-length movies. Like Valak, The Crooked Man — who is also rumored to be another Valak incarnation — is a character that first appeared in Conjuring 2, but the timeline for the movie has not yet been revealed. The character is based on the English nursery rhyme “There Was a Crooked Man.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

The horror short The Nurse, a film that won the My Annabelle Creation contest, is officially part of the horror franchise’s universe. Though there are rumors, no official announcement has been made for a feature-length movie platforming the creepy character. There is also a third untitled Annabelle horror flick in the works, as documented by Business Standard, so maybe The Nurse will appear there.

It looks like there are no shortage of ideas for future films in the horror franchise. While fans wait for more additions, they can look forward to seeing The Nun on September 7, and if it is as creepy as its trailer, then it looks like it will be one of the scariest horror movies of 2018.