‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s Husband Eddie Is ‘Very Scared’ After Undergoing Fifth Heart Surgery

Eddie Judge is 'fighting for his life,' a source explains.

Tamra Judge’s husband is fighting for his life after undergoing his fifth heart surgery in the past six months.

According to a June 13 report from Radar Online, Eddie Judge is “really scared” after his latest surgery and worries about the effects that multiple procedures will have on his overall health and future.

“He doesn’t want to die, and although docs assured him that they will correct the condition eventually, he knows that it is not looking good. This is his fifth procedure this year,” a source close to the couple said.

Throughout Eddie’s ongoing health crisis, Tamra has been keeping her fans and followers in the loop with his surgeries and recovery as they happen. She’s also been chronicling Eddie’s struggles with Bravo TV for the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In fact, during Eddie’s latest procedure on Monday, the cameras were in town and expected to capture the behind-the-scenes drama on upcoming episodes of the reality show.

Although friends of Tamra are reportedly convinced that she is “absolutely insane” for allowing Bravo TV to film Eddie’s health crisis for The Real Housewives of Orange County, she isn’t concerned with the series or with the backlash she’ll receive. Instead, she’s focused solely on her husband and his recovery.

“Tamra is of course freaking out. She doesn’t know what she would do if she lost Eddie, and the kids are also really worried,” the source explained.

Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge tied the knot in June 2013 and, as fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, they do so with cameras rolling for their wedding special, Tamra’s O.C. Wedding, which aired in September of that same year.

When the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County returns next month, fans will be seeing plenty of Tamra and her husband Eddie as they are also introduced to a couple of new housewives, including Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Moore Simpson. As for the rest of the cast, Season 12 housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd are all returning after their co-stars, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin announced that the 2017 season of the show would be their last months ago.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.