Kanye West’s Latest Yeezy Ad Campaign Features Topless Photos Of Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Kanye West recently took to Twitter launch the latest campaign for his Yeezy line, advertising the new Supermoon Yellow colorway of his Desert Rat sneakers by posting photos of topless models who happen to look like his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The NSFW images were posted Tuesday night on West’s Twitter account, and featured lookalikes of the rapper’s reality star wife posing topless, with two models completely naked except for a pair of socks and Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers in the newly launched colorway. As noted by People, the photos did not come with any captions from West, while a set of images from the shoot posted by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz on Instagram was only accompanied by the hashtag #SUPERMOON on each of the photos.

While most of the images posted by West and Linnetz included Kim Kardashian lookalikes, one photo featured a model who looks like Kim’s older sister, Kourtney wearing a brown jacket and the same yellow sneakers worn by the other models. West and Linnetz also posted several safe-for-work photos on their social media pages with fully clothed male and female models, many of whom had their faces hidden or turned away from the camera.

A report from Fader identified some of the models involved in the shoot, including the Clermont Twins, who were part of the Yeezy Season 6 campaign, and adult film actress Lela Star, who was described as having an “unignorable likeness” to Kim Kardashian. The publication also pointed out that it was the male models who were fully clothed, with the exception of one man who was topless but wearing a pair of shorts, while many of the female models were topless or nude, with their private parts blurred out.

Kanye West Unveils New Provocative Yeezy Ad Campaign [NSFW] https://t.co/JY9jGVVZsT — The Boombox (@theboombox) June 13, 2018

Likewise, Marie Claire made a similar observation, opining that it was “a little exploitative” for the NSFW photos to only include women, and that it was “confusing” that West and Linnetz were trying to promote sneakers by posting a photo of two women in a full-frontal nude shot.

According to People, Kanye West’s latest Yeezy campaign is not the first that featured Kim Kardashian lookalikes. While it wasn’t as racy as Tuesday night’s series of photos on Twitter, the campaign featured someone famous — Paris Hilton — acting as Kardashian’s doppelgänger as she recreated previous photos of Kim wearing Yeezy apparel. Hilton later tweeted that she had “so much fun being a Kim clone” as part of the fashion line’s Season 6 campaign.