Lincoln Adim Of Becca Kufrin’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Hit With Sexual Misconduct Charge, Says Reality Steve

Lincoln Adim is still in the running to get Becca Kufrin's final rose on ABC's 'The Bachelorette' 2018 season, but new reports detail that he's just faced some serious legal issues.

Becca Kufrin has some great guys pursuing her final rose on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season, and many viewers remember Lincoln Adim from the Bachelor: After the Final Rose special where she got to meet a few of her men early. As of the Week 3 episode, Adim is still in the mix of things, and spoilers suggest he’ll be around for a while yet. Unfortunately, gossip guru Reality Steve has just revealed some problematic details about Lincoln that will likely change how fans think of him.

Reality Steve shares that he got a tip from someone about some legal issues Lincoln Adim was facing, and he asked Bachelor veteran Ashley Spivey to help him verify what happened. He shares that the Bachelorette contestant was recently in a Boston, Massachusetts, courtroom to face a judge on a case involving a charge of sexual misconduct.

After contacting the District Attorney’s Office in Suffolk County, Press Secretary Jake Wark released a statement confirming that Adim had been in their court. Lincoln was reportedly convicted in relation to an incident that took place on a harbor cruise ship in May 2016, and he was given a suspended sentence along with probation, an order to stay away from the victim, and a requirement that he attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings throughout his two years of probation.

“Mr. Adim was convicted on May 21, 2018 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016.”

Reality Steve says that this situation brings up yet another question regarding how thoroughly production vets these contestants before casting them. While Adim wasn’t convicted until just a few weeks ago, it sounds as if the case has been slowly moving through the process for quite some time now.

#TheBachelorette vetting process under fire after Lincoln Adim's legal history surfaces https://t.co/3WFJOuoYxt — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) June 13, 2018

Did Lincoln tell production about the issue and they decided it wasn’t a problem? Did Adim not mention the ongoing case and Bachelorette producers missed or ignored details about it via a background check?

TV Guide shares that they have confirmed Adim’s conviction and Massachusetts guidelines suggest that Lincoln may need to register as a sex offender going forward. So far, neither ABC nor Warner Bros. have been willing to comment on the incident, but it seems likely that they’ll need to provide a statement of some sort as this news spreads.

According to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lincoln Adim will be in the running for Becca Kufrin’s final rose for at least a little while yet. Those behind the show will surely face some difficult questions as a result of this situation, and it’ll be interesting to see if they bring Adim back for the Men Tell All special this summer.