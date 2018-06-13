Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Planning To Live Apart When They Return To L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be living together in Cleveland, but all of that is allegedly about to change when the couple return to L.A. this summer.

According to a June 13 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are living together in Cleveland, but now that the NBA season is officially over, they’ll be heading to L.A. like they usually do. However, Khloe will return to her Calabassas home while Tristan will find another place to live.

Sources tell the magazine that although the couple is heading to L.A. together, they need separate living spaces due to the fact that they have been fighting nonstop since Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal erupted back in April.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart. They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”

There is no word on where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s newborn daughter, True, will be living, but since Khloe has reportedly already had a nursery set up in her California home, it seems that True will live at Kardashian’s house.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April after photos and video of the NBA star kissing and groping other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. Now, sources claim that Kardashian is having a hard time getting past her anger. “She can’t stop being angry at Tristan. Not living together is a clear sign that things aren’t going well.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently revealed that Khloe would be moving home to L.A. very soon, and that she believes the move will be “for good.” This could also be another sign that the relationship may not be going well. If Tristan returns to Cleveland in the fall for the start of the NBA season and Khloe doesn’t go with him, it could mean the end of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson is said to be feeling “tortured” over the cheating scandal, and feels like he is coming under fire from many different angles since he’s been making headlines for everything from his personal life to his career over the past few weeks.

“He’s been under a lot of fire from several different camps, accusing him of allowing his personal life to overwhelm his professional one, and although he’s tried to deny it, he really has to face up to the reality of it now. Tristan’s aware that as an athlete, especially one that plays at the level he does, he can not afford to lose his focus when he’s on court, but he did—he dropped the ball, figuratively, and literally, and now he’s paying the price for it,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

While neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken out about the cheating scandal, fans are hoping to get some answers during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is set to debut this summer.