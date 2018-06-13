Bella Thorne Promotes New Clothing Line Filthy Fangs, Featuring Thongs, Undies, And More

Bella Thorne can now add “clothing designer” to her growing list of talents.

On her popular Instagram account, the 20-year-old has been busy promoting her latest venture — a clothing line called Filthy Fangs with her sister Dani Thorne. Since last night, the actress has posted six photos of items from her line including one that features a thong. In the NSFW photo, a soaking wet woman (who may or may not be Bella) is pictured from the waist down with her pink shorts pulled down while wearing a sexy black thong that reads “filthy” across the front.

Within just 16 hours of being posted, the snapshot has already earned a ton of attention from Thorne’s followers with over 168,000 likes as well as 600 plus comments and growing. Many fans obviously commented on the sexy nature of the photo while countless other fans let Bella know that they would be buying some merchandise from her collection.

“Do they come in men sizes. Asking for a friend.”

“Omg im in love. Im so proud of youu! Build that brand mamazzz! Yesss,” another fan wrote.

Later posts from Thorne include other pieces from her collection including a tie-dye shirt that reads “I’m cute” in dripping letters as well as pink underwear with the same saying. In one of the recent posts, Bella proudly announces that she and her sister, Dani, are going to make some hand-made pieces and also directs fans to the link in her bio, which contains her website URL.

When fans go to the website, they are greeted by a photo of Thorne standing in front of an array of purple flowers, rocking a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink graphic of a mouth that reads “Filthy Fangs.” There are a wide array of items for purchase on the site, including t-shirts, lighters, long sleeved tees, underwear, and even lip balm. Regular t-shirts will set customers back $40 while custom shirts and sweatshirts cost $100. Thongs retail for $12 and the cheapest item on the site is lip balm, which costs $4.

According to the website, custom pieces are jazzed up by Bella and Dani. Customers have the option to choose how they would like the shirt decorated with the Fancy option having “custom artsy touches by Bella Thorne and Dani Thorne.” The filthy option has “additional embellishments & artsy touches added,” and the last option is where Bella and Dani will “go crazy” with it.

If her fans’ reactions on her Instagram page are any indication of how the line will do, it’s safe to say that Bella is about to sell a LOT of clothes.