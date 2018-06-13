Princess Eugenie Breaks Royal Tradition With Her Instagram Account

Royal family member may have shared something she was not supposed to on her personal page.

Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram to post a photo of her dad, Prince Andrew, during the Trooping the Colour celebration last Saturday as a commemoration of his first time appearing on horseback for the parade.

Eugenie shared the photo of her clearly proud father with the caption: “A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.”

Andrew’s newest position in the highly regarded parade is due to his recent appointment as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards following in the footsteps of his father, Prince Philip, who retired last year.

Eugenie has posted photos of her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, as well as older memories with her sister Princess Beatrice since establishing her new account.

However, as reported by People the issue in her having posted this particular photo of her father stems from the fact that the location the flick was taken in revealed a normally private area of Buckingham Palace that has been rarely seen by the public.

In the photo, you can clearly see several masterfully created portraits lining the walls, all donned in the same shade of pale blue.

Aside from bountiful amounts of sun pouring in through massive windows, the area is fully fixtured with clearly vintage and intricately crafted end tables and multiple bust sculptures.

Of course, the post also offered royal fans a rare peek at the famous red palace carpet that runs the length of the building’s impressive hallways.

Having started her own personal Instagram account back in March, the princess clearly went against royal traditions of not using social media and established her own page to share whatever photos she pleases to.

The newest member of the royal family, Meghan Markle, ceded to royal protocol and deactivated all social media accounts once her engagement to Prince Harry was solidified last year.

The most likely reasoning as to why Eugenie is allowed to maintain her personal Instagram account is due to the fact that Eugenie doesn’t technically occupy a formal working role within the royal family.

Although the princess does follow her father, Prince Andrew, on choice royal duties and engagements, she does not have an established role within the family.

Eugenie instead works as an associate director at the notable London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, as well as maintaining ties to several assorted charities and foundations that she works with.