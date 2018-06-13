‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 14: Nick’s Ominous Vow Leaves Victor Shaken!

Nick will stop at nothing, including turning into Victor 2.0, to keep Christian safe.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 14 feature pleas for surrender and vows never to surrender as one teen falls further in love. Get ready for an emotional episode.

Victor (Eric Braeden) managed to win temporary custody of Christian, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t take that lying down. The fact that the temporary custody came at the expense Sharon (Sharon Case) on the witness stand causes Nick even more fury.

Nick makes an ominous vow to Victor, according to She Knows Soaps. He’s going to get Christian back no matter what the cost. In fact, he’ll even stoop to Victor’s level if that’s what it takes to ensure that The Moustache doesn’t win full custody of the little boy. Ultimately, Nick risks everything, even becoming all the things he hates about his father, in order to keep Christian safe and out of Victor’s clutches. But, will it be enough?

When Summer’s (Hunter King) unexpected arrival interrupted Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) intimate time on the couch, Billy seemed reasonably cool with it. The apartment technically belongs to Summer, so he and Phyllis had no right to keep her out of it.

Now, however, after Summer flitting around in skimpy clothes accusing Billy of sneaking a peek, he feels it’s time to get out of Dodge. With that in mind, he tells Phyllis it’s time for them to find their own place to live. Three’s a crowd at Summer’s home, and he doesn’t want any of that drama. However, Phyllis has her own thoughts. She wants to stay around and parent Summer (why? She’s an adult now).

Victor and Nick stand their ground and Summer plays nice with Kyle. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/t2OxcnI9aJ pic.twitter.com/fg8nn9yIdG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 12, 2018

Chances are, Phyllis decides to stay and mother Summer, which means Billy will to, and ultimately, that could end to their unraveling.

Finally, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) falls further in love with teenaged runaway Shauna (Camryn Munn). They share a sweet first love type of romance, but there’s certainly some type of danger or at least parental disapproval lurking somewhere in the near future.

They went to prom together, and later Charlie hid her in his room to his mother, Lily’s (Christel Khalil), fury. Now that Shauna is living with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) the two may have a chance, but nothing ever goes quite that smoothly in Genoa City.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS or POP to watch these The Young and the Restless spoilers in action and see how it all plays out.