Sophia Bush Puts ‘One Tree Hill’ Revival Talk To Rest

Sophia Bush is shutting down the talk of a One Tree Hill revival or television reunion. The actress dashed fans hopes when she spoke out about the recent Christmas project being teased by some of her former co-stars.

According to a June 12 report by Bustle, some of the One Tree Hill cast members got together to work on a special project this week. Stars such as Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on the show, Robert Buckley, who portrayed the character of Clay, Daneel Ackles, who played Rachel, and Antwon Tanner, who portrayed Skills on the series all gathered together. The group posted photos via social media hinting at a special project, and using the hashtag #Christmas2018.

However, Sophia Bush promises One Tree Hill fans that the project has nothing to do with reviving the show, or doing any sort of televised reunion. In fact, the actress, who played the beloved character of Brooke Davis on the series, says there are “no plans” to bring the show back in any capacity.

“It has nothing to do with our show. I’m sorry. There are no plans. I don’t know if that’s to say there never will be, but literally there is not a single discussion of a plan in the works at all,” Bush stated.

One Tree Hill stars post reunion photos from new mystery project https://t.co/rWYwJ7Kq2S — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 11, 2018

Oddly enough, all of the photos that the former One Tree Hill stars posted on social media regarding their Christmas project have now been deleted, and fans are going wild online trying to figure out what in the world is going on. Since Sophia Bush is adamant about the show not returning, at least for the time being, fans will likely have to wait until December to find out what all of the excitement is about.

“Sorry, I always feel like I’m raining on people’s parade with that,” Bush said regarding to shooting down the rumors of a One Tree Hill revival. “But I just want to be honest.”

As many fans already know, One Tree Hill started as a teen drama based around Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and his half-brother Nathan Scott (James Lafferty). The two brothers were bitter enemies who became the best of friends as they grew up in the town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. The show later shifted to more adult themed storylines after a time jump saw the characters go from graduating high school to living their adult lives post-college.

One Tree Hill ended its nine year run back in 2012, and fans have been begging for a revival since the series finale aired.