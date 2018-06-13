Selena Gomez Fans Drag Designer Stefano Gabbana For Filth After He Calls The Singer ‘Ugly’ On Instagram

Prior to insulting Selena Gomez, one-half of the Dolce & Gabbana duo insulted Kate Moss.

Don’t ever come for Selena Gomez unless her fandom sends for you first.

That’s a motto that Stefano Gabbana — one-half of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion team — learned about the hard way when he took to Instagram to call the actress and singer “ugly.”

The Daily Mail reports that Gabbana called Selena Gomez “ugly” after the Italian fashion site, The Catwalk Italia, posted five photos of Gomez wearing different red dresses, while talking about how she’s the current spokeswoman for Coach purses.

The photo, which got more than 40,000 likes as of this writing, was seized upon by the Milan, Italy, native, who barked “She’s so ugly!” in the comment section. An intrepid Gomez fan screenshotted the comment and confirmed that it was, in fact, written from Gabbana’s verified account.

While Gabbana subsequently deleted his comment, that didn’t stop Gomez’s fans from dogpiling on top of the designer.

“Selena’s fans don’t play games,” wrote one fan, which prompted a “hahaha” response from the designer.

When the Instagram-famous account Diet Prada called out Gabbana, however, he backtracked on his original comment and wrote, in Italian, “è proprio brutta.”

While that phrase literally translates to “it’s so ugly,” “è” is also the third-person formal usage for “she” or “he” in Italian, so it could also translate to “she’s so ugly,” as well.

Selena Gomez isn’t the first celebrity that the designer has attacked on social media.

Earlier this week, he left a nasty comment on a picture that Kate Moss posted on her Instagram page, simply replying “no” when she posted a photo of herself wearing a skin-tight $3,000 jumpsuit while on her way to a Yves Saint Laurent fashion show.

Amazingly, that catty comment didn’t merit the same amount of outrage as his comment about Selena Gomez.

It could be because Stefano Gabbana has a history of making snappy comebacks throughout his decades in fashion, alongside his Palermo, Sicily-born partner Domenico Dolce.

Fashionistas will recall that, a few years ago, according to the Huffington Post, Dolce & Gabbana came under fire for their founders’ controversial comments about gay families (which is ironic, considering Dolce & Gabbana were an openly gay couple for more than 20 years before breaking up in 2005).

Their comments prompted a stern response from Elton John, who said that their ideas were “archaic” and vowed never to wear Dolce & Gabbana again.

For what it’s worth, though, Selena Gomez’s fans should take pride in the fact that “their Queen” remained unbothered by the remarks.