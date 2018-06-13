‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Week 4 Brings Lumberjacks, Bobsleds, & Country Music For Becca Kufrin & Her Guys

'The Bachelorette' spoilers for Episode 4 with Becca Kufrin tease that the sparks will fly as the group heads to a wintery Park City, Utah.

Becca Kufrin was shaken Monday night as intense injuries impacted her journey to find love on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season, but she’ll push forward and viewers will see some travel incorporated into Episode 4. There will be a cocktail party and rose ceremony that needs to take place first, along with some eliminations, then spoilers detail that Becca and her remaining guys will head to Park City, Utah.

Viewers were left hanging Monday night after Clay’s injury and no rose ceremony. At the beginning of Episode 4, viewers will watch the cocktail party play out and Bachelorette spoilers from ABC share that Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann will share some time together.

In addition, Jordan Kimball is involved in a surprise of some sort and previews reveal that an injured David Ravitz will return to the mansion. Gossip king Reality Steve reveals that Mike Renner and Ryan Peterson will be the next to head home.

From there, Bachelorette spoilers note that Becca and her remaining 15 men will head to Utah. Garrett Yrigoyen gets a one-on-one date and he and Kufrin will get the chance to go bobsledding with Olympic medalists Shauna Rohbock and Valerie Fleming.

Becca and Garrett will also get to have a concert featuring country singer Granger Smith and some of the folks at the concert said the sparks were flying. Naturally, Yrigoyen gets a rose.

The Week 4 group date involves 13 guys and Bachelorette spoilers indicate that they will have to show off their potential lumberjack skills. The other one-on-one date in this show goes to Wills Reid and he will go snowmobiling with Becca. It seems that he’ll get the rose, and so far, it doesn’t sound as if there’s necessarily much drama in this episode.

ABC teases that Becca will have one last surprise for her men, and whatever it is leaves them a bit anxious. Based on the preview for the episode, it sounds as if Kufrin may discover that one of the men hasn’t been honest with her and she’ll blast her group of suitors over feeling disrespected.

Viewers might be left hanging without a rose ceremony again, but Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detail that Christon Staples, Jean Blanc, and Nick Spetsas will be the next three men eliminated. Becca Kufrin has said she’s in love and engaged and viewers are anxious to see if this engagement will last for her.

Check out Episode 4 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season airing on Monday, June 18 and stay tuned for additional spoilers as things progress.