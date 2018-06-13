Tiffany Haddish Just Confirmed Who Bit Beyonce After Infamous Scandal Set Internet On Fire

The 'Girls Trip' comedienne reveals who did the deed to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish just revealed “who bit Beyonce?” Theories surrounding who took a nibble out of Queen Bey have been swirling for months since the Girls Trip actress mentioned that someone did the deed at a party. Haddish set the rumors to rest in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Haddish asked interviewer Lacey Rose if she knew who was responsible for the bite. Us Weekly reported the journalist mentioned Sanaa Lathan, to which Haddish smiled, stating, “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me.”

“They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down,” she quipped to the magazine.

The current host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards made headlines in March when she revealed that an unnamed actress bit Beyonce at a party. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyonce in the face,” Haddish remarked in an interview with GQ, which set off the firestorm of speculation.

“Near the end of the party, Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. Just chill,'” the actress stated about the incident.

Lathan, who confirmed she was an attendee at the party, dispelled rumors she had done the deed. She tweeted in March of 2018, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Haddish remarked that being involved in the incident made her quite the popular party guest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The other day, someone was saying, like, ‘Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut ’cause now you’re never gonna be invited to parties,’ but I got invited to way more parties after that,” she stated. “It’s ridiculous how many parties. ‘Can you come to my party?’ ‘Can you come to my thing?’ They want me to talk about something at their thing ’cause they think, like, ‘This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'”