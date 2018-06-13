WWE Rumors: Two New Favorites Emerge For ‘Money In The Bank’ Ladder Matches, Per ‘Cageside Seats’

With less than a week to go, there are two new favorites in line for the briefcases.

The last Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live before Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view have passed by, and they have brought about some movement. Leading up to this week, everyone thought they knew who would leave this weekend’s PPV with the briefcases in hand, but a couple of new superstars have emerged as the favorites. Anything and everything is possible, but if the WWE rumors hold true, The Miz and Natalya will leave with world title shots.

With four superstars from each brand in the men’s and women’s ladder matches, the briefcases will land on either Team Red or Team Blue. Many have thought that Braun Strowman would end up grabbing the briefcase in one match while Ember Moon would take the women’s as Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago.

It seems that things have changed and the matches have flip-flopped brands with the women’s briefcase reportedly heading to Raw while the men’s will land on SmackDown Live. According to Cageside Seats, The Miz is the odds-on favorite to win the men’s ladder match, and that shouldn’t be surprising.

Over the course of the last few months, The Miz has been on fire and fans have really taken to him even more since arriving on Tuesday nights.

WWE

Looking at the betting odds presented by BET Wrestling, The Miz is the leading favorite at +140 with Braun Strowman behind him at +300. Bobby Roode is bringing up the end of the line as the least possible favorite to win the men’s ladder match at +2500.

In the women’s Ladder Match, a new favorite has emerged with the old one (Ember Moon) dropping down the second-least possible winner at +1100. Natalya has now jumped out as the favorite to win at +160 with Alexa Bliss behind her at +400.

WWE

It is quite interesting that Natalya is now the favorite as that choice kind of goes against everything that wrestling fans know. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way match over Moon, Bliss, and Sasha Banks.

Wrestling fans know that the superstar standing tall on the go-home show is not usually who ends up winning at the pay-per-view. This could be WWE’s way of turning things around and switching it up so that no one knows what is coming.

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. One member of The New Day

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Lana vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

Raw Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Elias

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Club – Kickoff Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

With eight superstars in each ladder match, anything is possible to happen at this Sunday’s Money in the Bank. The briefcases will end up in someone’s possession and the two favorites have emerged, but WWE is known for swerving the fans at the last second. It will be interesting to see if the betting odds are accurate with The Miz and Natalya climbing the ladders and standing tall.