NBA Rumors: Cavs Could Send Kevin Love & JR Smith To Trail Blazers For CJ McCollum, Per ‘King James Gospel’

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers convince the Portland Trail Blazers to trade C.J. McCollum for Kevin Love?

Despite the numerous rumors circulating about LeBron James’ departure, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain optimistic that the All-Star forward will choose to stay in his hometown either by opting into the final year of his contract or signing a long-term deal. However, the Cavaliers are definitely aware that they need to make a huge upgrade on their roster to prevent James from joining other NBA teams. One of the players that could help them achieve their main goal this offseason is Kevin Love.

Kevin Love is considered as one of the most valuable trade assets of the Cavaliers. Including him in a trade package could give the Cavaliers a higher chance of acquiring a superstar that could pair with LeBron James next season. According to Tony Pesta of Fansided’s King James Gospel, one of the potential trade partners of the Cavaliers for Love is the Portland Trail Blazers.

In King James Gospel‘s suggested trade scenario, the Cavaliers will be sending Love and J.R Smith to the Trail Blazers for C.J. McCollum and Al-Farouq Aminu. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“Adding in a player with the offensive capabilities of McCollum would be huge for Cleveland. McCollum is a guy who can create his own shot and make plays for others. This is something the Cavaliers haven’t had since Kyrie Irving. As for Al Farouq Aminu, he would bring some value to the Cavaliers too. Aminu has shown to be a tough player who will scrap for rebounds and do the dirty work.”

Trade packages and landing spots for Kevin Love if LeBron leaves Cleveland https://t.co/LW6Stobxji pic.twitter.com/gFIRHjhT5A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2018

The proposed trade is undeniably more beneficial for the Cavaliers than it is for the Trail Blazers. C.J. McCollum is a better superstar than Kevin Love and could be more useful to LeBron James. Since Kyrie Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics, James has become the only focus of the Cavaliers’ offense, making it easier for opposing teams to make their strategy on the defensive end of the floor.

The potential acquisition of McCollum will give the Cavaliers another reliable scoring option who can create his own shots when James is double teamed. In 81 games last season, the 26-year-old shooting guard averaged 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. Aside from giving James a new right-hand man, the deal will also allow the Cavaliers to dump J.R. Smith and the remaining two years and 30.4 million on his contract.

As of now, it remains questionable if the Trail Blazers will express any interest in the Cavaliers’ suggested offer. Cleveland may at least need to include the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in the trade package to convince Portland to have a trade negotiation.