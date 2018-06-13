James Corden Enlists Paul McCartney For Carpool Karaoke

It’s been a long and winding road to get James Corden to the point where he gets to do his famous Carpool Karaoke with none other than Paul McCartney, but that’s exactly what’s going to happen, according to EW. The show will be traveling to England during the week of June 18-21, so that’s when fans can expect to see the former Beatle get into the car on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“During the ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ Paul gives James a tour of his hometown of Liverpool as they sing his hits, have an exclusive sing-along to brand new material, and surprise unsuspecting locals,” according to CBS. It was already big news in England where the two were spotted shooting the segment.

“While back in his hometown, McCartney chatted to fans, posed for pictures and shook numerous hands, before the pair jumped into a car and took a spin around the city. Later they took a stroll along Penny Lane, the Liverpool road made famous by the 1967 Beatles song, with the 75-year-old singer signing one of the street signs along the way,” reported Sky.com.

“I can’t wait for you all to see this. It was a day that will live with me forever x,” shared Corden on his Twitter account. His enthusiasm isn’t all that surprising since Corden once called McCartney one of his “dream” guests to have on his show. “McCartney later performed an intimate gig for about 50 fans, featuring both Beatles and Wings hits, at a local pub called Philharmonic Hall.”

According to someone who was in the audience and posted a picture to Instagram, Paul McSassyass, Sir Paul performed Love Me Do, I Wanna Be Your Man, Back in the USSR, Birthday, I’ve Got A Feeling, Hey Jude, and other Beatles hits at that concert.

The picture above is of an American Beatles fan, who McCartney shocked, according to the Daily Mail. Lance Mancuso, a retired actor, was posing for a picture outside the barber’s shop on Penny Lane during a day-trip to Liverpool when McCartney walked up behind him and said, ‘Hi, I’m Paul.’ The 59-year-old man from Las Vegas had been brought there by his cousin and was thrilled to get to meet and shake hands with the music legend. Not bad considering the Penny Lane shopkeepers have been there for 40 years and never had a Sir Paul sighting.

“I was standing outside the barber’s shop in Penny Lane, I looked around and there was Paul McCartney,” Clive Langley, Mancuso’s cousin, told MailOnline.