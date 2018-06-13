Disney Teases ‘Dumbo’ Live Action Trailer From Director Tim Burton

The motion picture studio attempts to revive the 1941 classic animated film in a new live action format.

In an effort to revive one of their longest standing and iconic characters, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Dumbo, from the imagination of director Tim Burton early Wednesday morning.

Dumbo, sporting the same title as its 1941 animated film counterpart, will actually expand on the older film’s story that occurred almost 80 years ago. The new storyline reportedly begins when Max Medici (Danny DeVito), owner of the circus in the film, chooses former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell), as well as his children Milly Farrier (Nico Parker) and Joe Farrier (Finley Hobbins), to aid in taking care of a circus owner’s baby elephant.

Dumbo, the baby elephant, was ridiculed for his enormously oversized ears, and due to this drew away from everyone and everything.

But everything changes for the young elephant when the children figure out that those massive ears give him the ability to fly. Entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) sees the elephant performing his routine and decides to recruit Dumbo for “Dreamland,” his over the top circus.

For a while, Dumbo enjoys the fame and newest venue to perform at alongside aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt puts the pieces together that “Dreamland” is most definitely not the dream environment they thought it would be.

In the original film, the baby elephant is born with comically large ears and given the nickname Dumbo. One day while performing, he is taunted by a group of other children, drawing his mother into a rage that gets her locked up.

Dumbo’s ears then cause a major accident that injured many other elephants in the show, leading him to be made to dress like a clown and perform dangerous stunts.

The modern take on this Disney classic utilizes a variety of visual effects to take the original characters and bring them to life in a live action format.

This March, the beloved tale will take you to new heights. Watch the new trailer for Disney’s #Dumbo. pic.twitter.com/eYPWfZCUZ9 — Disney (@Disney) June 13, 2018

For the new film, Ehren Kruger was tasked with screenplay and production, alongside Derek Frey, Katterli Frauenfelder, and Justin Springer. Nigel Gostelow served as the project’s executive producer, while Tim Burton took on the director’s role

This, however, is not Burton’s first project with the studio. He began his career in the animation department during the 1980s. After that, the director created some of his most notable works, including but not limited to The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and Frankenweenie (2012).

Dumbo will open in theaters March 29, 2019.