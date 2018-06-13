‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Worries When She Can’t Find Ciara, Claire & Tripp Reflect

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be at the center of a lot of drama in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be worried sick when she can’t find her daughter, Ciara. Hope knows that Ciara is a very emotional person and can often be broody and/or reckless when things aren’t going her way. Ciara recently opened up to her mother about having PTSD following being raped, and now she’s gone missing. Hope will be beside herself as she tries to figure out where her daughter is.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Ciara walked in to find her boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), and her niece, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), in an intimate moment. Ciara felt shocked and betrayed by their actions and took off angrily on her motorcycle. Ciara then got into an accident and crashed her bike. That’s where Ben Weston comes in. Ben had been banished from Salem by Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and was on his way out of town when he found Ciara laying by the side of the road.

Ben didn’t have a cell phone and there was no one to help him so he did the only thing he could. Days of our Lives viewers know that Ben panicked and rushed to get Ciara help, and he’s taken her to the creepy cabin that holds very bad memories for him. The cabin is where he nearly killed his former fiancé, Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi), and kidnapped her son. Seeing Ben back at the cabin should be interesting, as well as Ciara finding out it was Ben who saved her.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara is stunned to find Tripp and Claire in a compromising position.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/Ys3VwU0wgN — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Tripp and Claire will be upset by their thoughtless behavior. They will both feel very bad for hurting Ciara and will eventually join in the hunt to find her. Things have gotten so bad between Claire and Ciara that the two girls may never be able to repair their relationship.

In another part of Salem, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will begin to bond with Valerie over her pregnancy. Lani, who is pregnant with Valerie’s grandchild, will start to see Valerie as more of a friend and resource, and may even lean on her in her own mother’s absence for any pregnancy related questions or concerns. Perhaps Lani’s relationship with Valerie will also help her warm up more toward Eli’s as her due date approaches.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.