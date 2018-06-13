NBA Rumors: LeBron James Crosses Out Rockets As Free Agency Destination, Says ‘Akron Beacon Journal’s Writer

Is LeBron James no longer interested in teaming up with Chris Paul in the Houston Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are currently one of the top NBA teams who could sign LeBron James in the upcoming free agency. After being swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, James is expected to find a new team that can help him win more NBA championship titles. Like the Cavaliers, the Rockets also fell to the hands of the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

However, they proved that they are capable of competing against the reigning NBA champions in a best-of-seven series, and the potential acquisition of LeBron James will undeniably strengthen their chance of winning it all next season. Unfortunately for the Rockets, according to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, the 33-year-old small forward is not interested in heading to Houston in free agency.

“I heard this from his own lips when we were in Houston this season,” Ridenour told ESPN Radio (h/t Yahoo Sports). “He does not like Houston as a city. So, that would require him moving to a place that he’s not crazy about.”

Ridenour’s revelation is undeniably very disappointing news for Rockets fans who are hoping to see the “Big Three” of LeBron James, Chris Paul, and James Harden in Houston next season. However, despite the saddening report, there is a high possibility that the Rockets will still push through with their plan to pursue James in July.

A previous Inquisitr article revealed that the Rockets are already starting to make plans on how they can create enough salary cap space to give the Cavaliers superstar a maximum contract this offseason. So far, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is trying to find a way to get rid of Ryan Anderson and the remaining two years and $41.6 million on his contract. The Rockets will reportedly first consider finding an NBA team who could absorb Anderson’s contract before proceeding with the buyout option.

Once they make enough salary cap room, Houston will start making a unique strategy that they can convince LeBron James to sign with the team. Chris Paul, who is also set to become an unrestricted free agent, is expected to help in recruiting James once he signs a new deal with the Rockets. Paul and James are close pals and members of the famous Banana Boat Crew. Even if they fail to sign James, the Rockets could still use the salary cap space to chase other big names in the free agency market like Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Paul George.