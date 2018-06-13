‘RHONY’ Luann De Lesseps Blogs That Divorce Pain Led To Her Arrest

Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City star, is opening up about how unhealed emotional wounds from her divorce led to her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve last year.

While fans of her Bravo TV series did not see de Lesseps, 53, mourn the loss of her marriage to businessman Tom D’Agostino during the first eight episodes of the current 10th season of her show, they did witness her arrest on Episode 9 “Holidazed and Confused.” At the end of the episode, a grainy black and white video showed de Lesseps resisting arrest by slipping out of her handcuffs and having a heated exchange with the arresting officer.

During Episode 10 “You Broke the Penal Code,” de Lesseps’ friends try to make sense of what happened while she goes to rehab. Now, de Lesseps is opening up about the highly publicized night of her arrest six months ago that is currently being aired on television.

In a Bravo TV blog post titled “Luann de Lesseps: I Feel Like I Don’t Have To Go Through This Alone,” she reflects on the reason for her downward spiral that resulted in an arrest. De Lesseps explained that she was in Palm Beach visiting a friend before her planned visit to spend the Christmas holiday with her brother’s family.

Since she got married in the area, de Lesseps said that she received reminders of her husband that caused her to act out.

“Palm Beach is a small town, and I found myself going to all the same places I went to with Tom. I was arrested at the same hotel where I had a brunch that concluded our wedding weekend,” de Lesseps wrote. “Although I knew before I left NYC that I hadn’t processed my emotions about my divorce, I didn’t seek professional help. Instead, I was self-medicating to kill the pain…never a good idea!”

The reality television personality finalized her divorce from businessman Tom D’Agostino late last year after getting married in Palm Beach in 2016. A few months after her divorce was finalized, de Lesseps was arrested in the area for disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.

However, she has since undergone treatment at a Florida rehabilitation facility and decided to enter a plea to a lesser misdemeanor charge last month, according to CBS12.com reports. De Lesseps thanked her friends and family for helping her get through the ordeal but also apologized for her actions.

“.. I’m truly sorry for what happened during my arrest, and I want everyone to know that I have a tremendous amount of respect for the Palm Beach police department and for all first responders,” she wrote.

A new episode of The Real Housewives Of New York City airs on Bravo TV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.