Nebraska Couple Charged With Luring Tinder Date To Be Murdered, Dismembered In ‘Sexual Fantasy Gone Wrong’

The dismembered body of Sydney Loofe was found in December.

A Nebraska couple is in jail on charges that they brutally murdered and then dismembered a young woman they met on a Tinder date in what prosecutors say was a “sexual fantasy gone wrong.”

As Fox News reported, the couple is accused of luring 24-year-old Sydney Loofe to meet them by using the dating app. Police said that 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell met with Loofe, then strangled the young woman to death with an extension cord. After Loofe was dead, the couple dismembered her body and disposed of the body parts in bags, dumping them in a desolate field.

Friends of Sydney Loofe said she had already gone on a first date after meeting on Tinder and was excited to meet again for a second date. She left on November 15 to meet the couple a second time but was never seen again. The following day, Loofe was reported missing, sparking a widespread search.

The couple was named persons of interest in the case and police publicly searched their home. They later took to Facebook to post a bizarre video defending themselves, but police were already building the case against the couple. They obtained surveillance video showing the pair buying supplies from a Home Depot the day Loofe was murdered. Her body was found on December 5, and the couple was jailed.

Trail publicly admitted to killing Loofe, saying it was part of a sexual fantasy gone wrong.

“It wasn’t supposed to go to the extreme it went, of course not,” he said (via the Daily Star). “It wasn’t meant that she was to die.”

In an interview earlier this year, Trail said he believed he should be put to death for the murder.

“A life for a life — that’s the rules in my world,” he said (Omaha.com). “I should be put to death.”

Loofe’s family members suspect there may have been another motive for the murder, saying they believed human trafficking was involved, Omaha.com reported.

The couple had been in jail for months after pleading guilty to a fraud charge, and until this week had been listed as persons of interest in the murder of Sydney Loofe. The story had gained nationwide attention, especially after Loofe went missing and the weeks of searching before her body was found.

Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell face the death penalty if convicted of murdering Tinder date Sydney Loofe. Trail said he plans to represent himself during his trial, while Boswell has requested an attorney.