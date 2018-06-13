Jamie Foxx Calls Recent Assault Report ‘Absurd Lie,’ Will Pursue Action Against Accuser

A woman, who says she was inspired by the Me Too movement, has come forward to make sexual assault claims against Jamie Foxx.

Award-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx is now being accused of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Las Vegas back in 2002. A woman, who at this point has remained anonymous, filed a police report last week naming Foxx as her assailant.

The woman claims that she was attending a party at Jamie Foxx’s home when he attempted to convince her to perform oral sex. The accuser told TMZ that, when she refused, Foxx slapped her with his member. The woman alleges that, shortly after the abuse took place, she was forced by one of Jamie’s friends to leave the party.

Jamie Foxx’s accuser stated that the day following the party, due to a severe panic attack, she went to a Los Angeles hospital to be seen and treated by doctors. The details regarding the hospital visit have yet to be clarified by local law enforcement.

An official law enforcement source stated that although the statute of limitations has long since run out, the Las Vegas Police Department is investigating the case. The statute of limitations for a sexual assault case such as this is three years in Nevada. The case against Foxx is currently listed as an “open investigation.”

The woman claims that she was inspired by the Me Too movement to come forward about her experiences 16 years ago. She claims that she wanted to make her complaint heard and have it on record “in case more accusers work up the nerve to come forward” against Jamie Foxx.

The Me Too movement started gaining attention on the national level when women started coming forward to make allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Following these claims, the Me Too movement has become an international phenomenon.

Jaime was first made aware of the claims against him when he was contacted by TMZ for a statement. Attorney Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer, who is representing Jaime Foxx, made the following statement on Foxx’s behalf.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him.”

Hart added that the reason the alleged sexual assault wasn’t reported is that it “never happened.” Jaime Foxx calls the recent sexual assault report an “absurd lie.” Assisted by his legal team, he will pursue legal action against the woman making what he calls false claims.