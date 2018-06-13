Farrah Abraham Arrested, ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Reportedly Taken Into Custody After Striking Hotel Worker

The former reality star is in trouble with the law.

Farrah Abraham was reportedly arrested at The Beverly Hills Hotel for fighting with an employee according to a report by TMZ. The former Teen Mom star and porn actress was involved in the altercation on June 12. According to TMZ, who spoke to law enforcement sources, Abraham argued with a male hotel employee. TMZ reported that things between the two “got heated” and she “allegedly struck the staffer.” Soon after the altercation, police were called to the scene.

The site also reported that “alcohol might be involved,” although this is unconfirmed by authorities at this time. Abraham was allegedly yelling at law enforcement officials, asking them if they knew who she was. TMZ reports that Abraham was booked for “battery and trespassing.”

Earlier in the day, the former MTV star was spotted poolside with Shark Tank star Mark Cuban and Australian actress Kate Neilson. She posted an Instagram selfie of the threesome. “Entrepreneur’s workin’ even at the pool,” she captioned the pic. Abraham also shared a video and photos of herself dining by the hotel’s swimming pool with her daughter Sophia and a friend.

In April, the reality star settled her lawsuit against Viacom after having reached an amicable agreement in what she called “wrongful termination of employment.” Abraham sued the media company for $5 million after being let go from her contract with MTV. Us Weekly reported the network let her go from Teen Mom OG for being an adult entertainer. The news of her firing came just hours after Abraham performed in a Halloween-themed pornographic webcam show in October of 2017.

The reality star wrote on Facebook after being let go that Viacom, the parent company that owns MTV, “fired me today” and “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!”

This is not the first time the reality star has been arrested. In 2013, she was charged with DUI and disorderly conduct. During that incident, Abraham was pulled over by police after she was seen swerving in her car. She allegedly became violent, according to TMZ, when she was placed in the back of the police vehicle. Abraham reportedly “banged her head against the window while yelling and screaming.” The Teen Mom star was tested for alcohol use, blowing a 0.147 into a breathalyzer test, twice the legal limit of what is allowed by law to consume. Police attempted during that period to give the reality star her a breathalyzer test three times, but she repeatedly “put her teeth onto the tube and didn’t provide a sufficient sample” reported TMZ. Abraham pleaded guilty to the 2013 DUI charge and agreed to six months probation and six months of court-mandated sobriety.

Abraham rose to fame in 2009 as a star of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, as well as its subsequent spinoff series Teen Mom.