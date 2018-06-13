Derick Dillard Has Reportedly Gone Back To School, Almost Finished With Program

Derick Dillard has been spending time with his family, but it looks like he has something else to occupy his time.

It has been an interesting year for Derick Dillard and his wife, Jill Duggar. He has been in tons of hot water with his social media postings which had supposedly got him fired from TLC’s Counting On. However, he seems to be taking it all in stride. He has not stopped stirring up controversy, maybe even more so since his reality TV days have ended. People have often wondered exactly what he does with his time now. A recent report by Radar Online has sources saying that the father of two has gone back to school.

Many people are convinced that Derick is without a job since the firing. Jill tried to put that rumor to rest a few weeks ago by saying that her husband is working, but they still don’t believe it. According to the report, Dillard has gone back to school. It is not at any local community college, but he is apparently attending classes at the School of Ministry at Cross Church in Fayetteville.

The source told Radar Online that the former reality star helps out with the college ministry. Derick has shown evidence of that on his social media accounts as well. However, the source did stress that he is not actually employed by this ministry. He helps out here and there with whatever needs come up. He is expected to finish up his residency in the one-year program this month. That means that his employment status could always change in the near future.

It appears that both Jill and Derick took a trip to Dallas, Texas, for the Southern Baptist Convention this week. He posted a photo on Tuesday of him and his wife standing in front of a booth. They were apparently manning the booth in an effort to talk about the School of Ministry in which he is involved with.

This photo actually caused some hubbub among Duggar fans. The Inquisitr recently reported that the photo piqued their curiosity because it was cropped out to show the Dillards from the chest up. Fans were convinced that it was intentional to hide a possible baby bump on Jill. That remains a mystery for now, though.

What is next for Derick Dillard? Jill said that he is working, but not sure if she meant a paying job or not. Maybe when he finishes up his schooling, he will get a full-time paying job in the ministry at their church. Nothing is too clear on that topic just yet. People seem to be quite interested to find out exactly what he does to support his family these days. Derick has been able to spend a lot of time with his family for now. Many photos have been flowing freely on social media indicating that he is making memories with his family.