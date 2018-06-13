Kylie Jenner Reportedly Going To Extreme Measures To Make Sure Travis Scott Doesn’t Cheat

Kylie Jenner is allegedly worried sick that her baby daddy, Travis Scott, may cheat on her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now said to be taking some very extreme measures to ensure that Travis stays faithful.

According to a June 13 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is so worried that Travis Scott may cheat on her that she has hired a private detective to follow him around. Sources tell the outlet that Jenner doesn’t trust Scott around his groupies while he is on tour.

“She’s having Travis followed because she’s not 100 percent certain he won’t cheat if given the chance. She’s freaking because he’ll be on the road and out of her sight.”

Travis Scott is getting ready to embark on a world tour that will take him around the globe, and Kylie Jenner is set to stay behind in L.A. with their daughter, Stormi. The couple, who seem to be going strong since the birth of their baby, will be forced to be separated while he’s busy working. However, Kylie allegedly wants to know everything he’s doing while he’s away and is said to be spending thousands of dollars to have him followed all day, every day.

“It’s really for peace of mind but the private eye doesn’t come cheap,” the insider added. “It’s costing her thousands of dollars because she wants him tailed 24/7.”

It seems that the tour isn’t the only thing Kylie Jenner is worried about. An insider claims that the makeup mogul also sneaks a peek at his phone and email when he is in town with her.

“Even when Travis is around, she can’t resist peeking at his phone and checking to see who’s called him and reading his emails,” the source claims.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has allegedly also hired extra security for her family following threats that she’s been getting online. Jenner has taken down all of the photos of her daughter Stormi from social media and is said to be playing it safe when it comes to protecting herself and her daughter.

“Kylie has been really worried lately because she has been getting threats and it is scaring the crap out of her. Travis is worried too and he ordered her to take down all photos of Stormi and not put up any new photos of her online until further notice,” an insider told Radar.

It seems that Kylie Jenner has a lot on her mind at the moment, and she may be getting paranoid about Travis Scott cheating on her after watching her sister, Khloe Kardashian, go through something similar with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.