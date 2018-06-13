Nicki Minaj Shows Some Skin In A Bikini Top While Posing With Ariana Grande

Ariana & Nicki are rocking their bikinis in a new photo.

Nicki Minaj is showing off some serious skin in a new snap posted to Instagram with friend and collaborator Ariana Grande. Daily Star reports that the rapper certainly wasn’t shying away from showing off her body in the new black and white photo Ariana uploaded to the social media on June 12.

The outlet reports that Minaj stunned fans in the new Instagram photo as she wore a teenie black bikini top and what appeared to be a dark cover-up as she and Grande struck a pose together in the mirror.

While Nicki appeared to be in her swimwear, Ariana could be seen wearing a matching printed two-piece which included high-waisted bottoms and a cover-up.

Grande then joked about one of Minaj’s hits in the caption, teasing that she was actually the inspiration behind some of the rapper’s lyrics.

“Did u know the nicki minaj lyric ‘big t***ies big butt too’ was actually written about ariana grande?” Ariana – who Inquisitr reported recently got engaged to boyfriend Pete Davidson – quipped in the caption.

The photo of the twosome showing off some skin has already received a whole lot of attention from fans since the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer shared it on June 12, receiving a huge 4.8 million likes in the first 17 hours since she shared it with her followers.

Grande’s joke comes after the star has spoken out about their differing body types in the past, even slamming a fan on social media after the duo performed their hit with Jessie J, “Bang Bang,” at the NBA All-Stars performance in 2015 and then uploaded a clip of their appearance to Instagram.

J-14 reported that an Instagram user commented that Ariana’s butt wasn’t as big as Nicki’s to which Grande clapped back by calling them “ignorant” while hitting back at those who try to body shame women.

“Stop trying to make people feel badly about their bodies. It’s okay to be different. To be curvy or thin,” Grande hit back in the comments section at the fan.

“I’m shaking my pretty, cute, petite a** next to Nicki’s pretty, big booty. Both are f***ing awesome,” she then added in response to the hater who commented on her body following her and Minaj’s performance.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported earlier this month, following the success of “Bang Bang” and their more recent duet “Side To Side,” Nicki and the pop star now have a new collaboration coming titled “The Light Is Coming.”

Billboard reports that the song is set to be released pretty soon on June 20, the same day fans will be able to pre-order Ariana’s new album, which is titled Sweetener. Minaj is also featuring Grande on her upcoming album, called Queen, on a brand new track called “Bed.”