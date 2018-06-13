Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Kanye West Claiming ‘Deadpool 2’ Music Has Similar Sound

Ryan Reynolds is responding to rap mogul Kanye West’s claims that the actor’s latest Deadpool 2 movie features music that sounds similar to his.

West, 41, tweeted about his love for the Deadpool movie franchise based on the Marvel Comics character Tuesday. However, he also shared his thoughts that the music featured in the films sounded like his own.

“I love both Deadpool movies I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine… Bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool …,” West wrote on Twitter. “[You guys’] writing and approach is so innovative … I love how you guys break the [fourth] wall… thank you for being innovative and please know I’m down to clear next time.”

Reynolds, who stars as the sarcastic lead character Wade Wilson in both the Deadpool and Deadpool 2 movies, responded to West with a quip reminiscent of his character’s.

“Agree,” Reynolds replied to West’s message. “I’m having a word with Celine Dion.”

Deadpool 2 premiered in theaters last month and legendary singer Dion released the lead single “Ashes” for the soundtrack. The music industry veteran, known for her ballads and vocal range, previously tweeted about how incredible her song for the film is.

“Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects. ‘Ashes’ is one of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts,” Dion posted to Twitter last month. “Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your ‘ashes’ off!”

In the music video for her latest power ballad, Reynolds teams up with Dion in true Deadpool fashion to engage in a sarcastic exchange. At the end of her dramatic stage performance for the “Ashes” video, Reynolds’ character Wilson makes an appearance to suggest that she do the performance again.

Wilson insists that the performance is too good and that it was worthy of a Titanic movie, instead of his Deadpool franchise. Instead of listening to his suggestions to take things from a level 11 performance down to a five, Dion quips back by calling him Spider-Man.

Aside from Dion’s ballad, the Deadpool 2 soundtrack features classic songs from the likes of Dolly Parton and Cher. It is also filled with tracks from Tyler Bates, Run the Jewels, Skrillex, Teamheadkick, and a collaboration with Diplo, French Montana, and Lil Pump.