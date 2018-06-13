‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are Getting Married In Kentucky

A televised wedding could be coming soon.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have gotten engaged less than one week ago but according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules couple has already decided on a location for their upcoming wedding.

On June 12, Us Weekly magazine revealed that the former SUR Restaurant bartender recently confirmed to a fan on Twitter that when he and Cartwright say “I do,” they will be doing so in her home state of Kentucky.

“I can tell you this, the wedding will be in Kentucky!!! That’s all I know so far,” he said.

Taylor and Cartwright began dating in 2015 during filming on the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and split briefly during the show’s sixth season in 2017.

As fans saw months ago, the couple called it quits last summer after Taylor chose to dump his longtime girlfriend after admitting to cheating on her with Faith Stowers. Then, by the end of 2017, the couple had reconciled and after Taylor lost his father to cancer, Cartwright showed him how dedicated she was to him and their relationship.

While Taylor and Cartwright were at odds when the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules concluded, fans will be seeing them back together and engaged when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.

Last week, after proposing to Brittany Cartwright at the Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, Jax Taylor shared a number of photos of the two of them, which confirmed that the engagement was caught by Bravo TV cameras for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Taylor also confirmed that he and Cartwright filmed their surprise engagement party hours after he asked for her hand in marriage and online, a number of his co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, and Kristen Doute, shared photos and video clips from the celebration.

As for whether or not Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding will be seen on Vanderpump Rules, there’s certainly a chance. That said, there’s also a chance that Bravo TV will bring back their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and have the event aired on that series.

While fans will have to wait and see when and where Taylor and Cartwright’s ceremony will air, it seems to be fairly certain that fans will be getting to see the planning process on the series’ upcoming seventh season.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is currently in production and will return to Bravo TV sometime later this year.