Wendy Williams Accuses ‘RHOA’s’ Kenya Moore Of Lying About Her Pregnancy After Revealing Baby Bump

Wendy Williams isn’t convinced that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is pregnant, even after the reality star showed off her bump on Instagram. Eurweb.com reported on June 10 that Wendy appeared to accuse Kenya of faking her pregnancy during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, where she suggested that the reality star’s pregnancy was “a haze.”

“Over the weekend, apparently Kenya Moore was out and about showing off her baby bump,” Williams began on the daytime talk show, after the reality star showed off her bump on Instagram while attending the Atlanta Ultimate Womens’ Expo.

Williams then showed off the photo Moore shared on the social media site of her baby bump showing through a tight dress during an appearance, to which the daytime talk show host that the bump may have been a food baby rather than a sign of pregnancy.

“Is that a baby bump or a double-double with a chocolate shake?” Williams asked, per Eurweb, before telling her audience, “I still don’t believe.”

“She is 49-years-old, Kenya is reportedly pregnant. If she is pregnant at this particular point, I guess she would be three or four months. Is that three or four months pregnant?” Wendy then asked her studio audience during the Hot Topics segment of her show.

After pointing out that Kenya “is not a small girl,” Wendy said that she thought the RHOA star “would be showing more” right now. “It smells like haze to me,” Williams then added on the series.

Moore hasn’t yet publicly responded to Williams claims that her baby bump could potentially be a “haze,” though she has been giving fans glimpses at her pregnancy on social media over the past few weeks.

As Inquisitr previously reported, pregnant Kenya proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram earlier this month in a tight-white dress that showed off her expanding bump.

Showing off her growing middle in the sweet snap she shared with her followers, Moore captioned the first baby bump photo she posted before Wendy accused her of lying, “Won’t He do it?”

Moore than added a number of hashtags to the upload, including the words #godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God and #peace.

Inquisitr reported that Kenya has also shared an ultrasound video on her Instagram page amid allegations suggesting that she may not really be pregnant.

The RHOA star revealed in the caption that she and her husband Marc Daly had conceived via IVF but noted that it was too early for herself and Marc to find out the baby’s sex right now.

Wendy’s recent comments about Kenya’s pregnancy come amid the star admitting that she’s a “hellcat” on her show during an interview with ABC News.

Williams opened up about being so outspoken on her show, telling the news outlet, “I can’t change my skin, I won’t change my voice, I can’t change my confidence. All I can do is pray that you put up with me long enough that you actually begin to get it. You know?”

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Wendy also recently called out Taylor Swift on her daytime talk show, even calling her “one of the meanest girls in the music business” while discussing her well-documented feud with Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West on the Wendy Williams Show in May.