Stacey Solomon Is A Champion Of Body Positivity With Instagram Bikini Snap

Fans are wild for the British television personality's dedication to self-love.

British television actress Stacey Solomon has just taken another step forward in championing body positivity after sharing an empowering bikini pic on Instagram.

Solomon shared an image of herself with her fellow hosts of the ITV Television series Loose Women hosts Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams, looking happy on the beach as they enjoyed some fun in the sun. The Loose Women host quipped, “No filter needed… This pic takes me back to the incredible @loosewomen #BodyStories. Enjoy your summer and celebrate how wonderful you are inside and out… Every Body Is Beautiful.”

Fans commented that the women looked “amazing” and thanked Solomon for sharing a “no filter” picture. “Thank you for this – makes me feel normal!” one fan commented. Solomon is eager to continue to promote a positive body image and has also posted a video of herself showing off her “imperfections” in a white bikini.

This isn’t the first time the popular television personality has been praised by fans for championing body positivity on social media. Earlier this year the mother of two shared a bikini snap while on a vacation with her family and fans thanked her for being “real.” In 2017, the Loose Women panelists stripped for a special episode of the series called Loose Women: Body Stories, according to Good Housekeeping U.K.

The lovable British star first captured the attention of the British public via a debut on the series The X Factor in 2009. She would eventually finish third behind Olly Murs and the season’s winner Joe McElderry. Solomon would later release a Christmas single, “Driving Home for Christmas” in 2011. Her album Shy peaked at Number 45 in 2015, according to The Sun.

Solomon is a mother to two sons, Zachary, whose father is Dean Cox and Leighton, whose dad is Aaron Barnham. She is currently in a relationship with British television personality Joe Swash.

The reality television star was crowned ‘Queen of the Jungle’ after a stint on the reality competition series, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2010, winning the show with 80% of the votes reported The Sun. In 2016, she was asked to return to the jungle as a presenter on ITV2’s spin-off show, I’m a Celebrity, Extra Camp. Solomon hosted the show alongside comedian Chris Ramsey, 2015 Jungle Queen winner Vicky Pattison, and Swash.

Stacey joined the panel on ITV talk show Loose Women in 2016 and remains a series regular. Loose Women features four female presenters, who interview celebrities, discuss their lives and discuss topical issues, ranging from daily politics and current affairs to celebrity gossip.