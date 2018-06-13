Donald Trump Tells Americans To ‘Sleep Well,’ North Korea ‘No Longer A Nuclear Threat’ — Fact Check: It Is

After arriving back in the United States from his 'summit' meeting with North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump made a startling claim on his Twitter account.

As he arrived back in the United States Wednesday morning after his “summit” meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Singapore, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to make a startling claim. North Korea, he said in a Twitter message, was “no longer a nuclear threat.” Americans, Trump said in a separate Twitter post, should now “sleep well.”

But most experts say that Trump came out a lopsided loser in his talks with Kim, according to a CNBC report on Wednesday. And they pointed out that nothing in the agreement signed by Trump and Kim has lessened the threat from North Korea which according to data compiled by the Federation of American Scientists holds the world’s ninth-largest nuclear arsenal with an estimated 20 nuclear weapons ready to go.

“Just landed — a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!” Trump wrote on his Twitter feed.

In a second message, he added, “Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer — sleep well tonight!”

Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base on Wednesday morning, shortly before tweeting that North Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat.” Evan Vucci / AP Images

Far from eliminating North Korea’s nuclear threat, Trump made several shocking concessions to Kim without receiving anything in return other than a vaguely worded promise to “work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” as CNN reported.

In fact, North Korea is “the only country to have withdrawn from the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons to pursue a nuclear weapons program,” according to the nonproliferation organization Nuclear Threat Initiative, and has never signed the 1996 United Nations Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The brief agreement signed by Trump and Kim in Singapore contains no language requiring North Korea to rejoin the nonproliferation treaty or to adhere to the nuclear test ban.

After the meeting, Trump announced that he would cancel any future joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, an announcement that caught even the Pentagon by surprise, according to CNN. The announcement also blindsided U.S. allies the Republic of Korea, better known as South Korea, and Japan.

The joint military exercises have been conducted every year since the end of the Korean War in 1953, and according to the North Korea policy site 38 North, in addition to serving to promote military readiness by both the United States and South Korea in the event of a North Korean attack on the South — as occurred in 1950, as History.com recounts — the exercises also have been intended as “a political message for Pyongyang, namely that the alliance is prepared to protect the state, people and territory of the Republic of Korea and their combined interests while employing all the elements of national power to do so.”

South Koreans in Seoul watch the launch of a North Korean test missile on television last year. Ahn Young-joon / AP Images

Trump has now rescinded that message, experts said in a CNBC report Tuesday. And in another surprise, according to reports out of North Korea and as The Inquisitr reported earlier, Trump also promised to lift economic sanctions against North Korea without receiving any concessions in return from the Kim regime, which has held power since 1948 when the country was founded by Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim Il Sun who remained in power until his death in 1994.

Since first signing the Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1985, North Korea has made 12 previous pledges to cease its nuclear weapons development program, none of which have been kept by the Kim regime, according to a CNN report.