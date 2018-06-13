Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter River Rose For Her 4th Birthday

Kelly's sharing a sweet birthday photo of her "little cowgirl."

Kelly Clarkson is sharing the most adorable photo of her daughter River Rose in celebration of her turning 4-years-old on June 12. Per Today, the Voice coach celebrated her firstborn’s big birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram where she posted a sweet snap of the youngster.

Posting the photo of her little girl to show her 3.5 million followers on the social media site, little River could be seen flashing a smile for the camera with a black cowboy hat on her head while wearing a Disney princess top.

Clarkson then shared a message about her oldest child turning 4-years-old in the caption of her most recent upload, where little River looked just like her mom as she grinned for the camera.

“Happy Birthday to this little cowgirl! #RiverRose she’s 4 y’all!!” Kelly told her followers in the caption, admitting that she thinks it’s “crazy!!” that her daughter is already celebrating her fourth birthday.

Clarkson is the oldest of Kelly’s two children with her husband Brandon Blackstock – who is manager to the singer’s fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton. The couple are also parents to River’s little brother, 2-year-old Remington, while Brandon has two children, daughter Savannah and son Seth Blackstock, from a previous relationship.

It was just earlier this year that Clarkson opened up about what she thinks is in store for her daughter when she grows up in an interview with People, where she described the now 4-year-old as being very “ballsy.”

“She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” Clarkson said of what her daughter will probably do as a job when she’s older in the interview. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

Kelly then added that little River “is very bold” and also “progressive” for her young age. “I don’t want my daughter to be a pushover when she’s older. So that’s an awesome thing, it’s an awesome aspect of her character.”

As Inquisitr previously reported earlier this week, the adorable birthday tribute Kelly shared for her little girl came shortly after the singer shared a number of other family photos with her followers, including one showing little River enjoying a cuddle with her dad Brandon.

Another snap showed Clarkson holding on to both her kids – one on each lap – while enjoying some family time by riding together on a speedboat, which could potentially have been an early birthday celebration.

Christian Thompson / Getty Images

Kelly also recently opened up about parenting to People, where she admitted that she was trying to raise River and Remington to be more focused on what’s on the inside rather than being so focused on their appearance.

“If they look handsome or beautiful, obviously we’ll say that,” Kelly said of her and her husband’s parenting style, per Inquisitr, “but I’m really adamant about everyone around us always saying like ‘God, you’re clever. You’re smart. You’re witty, you’re funny … all the other things that make character.”