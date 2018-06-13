‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Rushed To Hospital After ‘Avacado Hand’ Scare

The talk show co-host and comedienne had a warning for fans upon her return to the ABC series.

Joy Behar, one of the co-hosts of ABC’s The View, was hospitalized after she accidentally stabbed her hand with a knife while trying to remove a pit from an avocado. The comedienne suffered an ailment that is becoming all too common in emergency rooms after a surge in popularity of the healthy fruit, called “avocado hand.”

Behar was absent from the show’s table on Monday, June 11, as she continued to recuperate from her injury. Upon her return to the series on June 12, the 75-year-old explained how she suffered the mishap. “Saturday night, on my way to an event, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” Behar said, as reported by People. “I was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open up an avocado and I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out and I stabbed myself,” she shared.

Behar revealed that after the injury occurred, she had “never had pain quite so intense, it was awful.” The longtime View favorite then remarked her injury is unfortunately common as people attempt to embark on healthier eating habits. “Apparently, there is a syndrome called ‘Avocado Hand.’ It’s real. And the doctor said, ‘Oh, we get this all the time,’ ” The View co-host explained. “So anytime you’re holding the item and you try to cut it, you can get injured. So what happened was I guess there must have been an infection, so they put me in the hospital overnight.”

Behar elaborated that while she was hospitalized she was on an “antibiotic drip” every six hours. She is now fully recovered. Still, the comedienne couldn’t help but hold up her middle finger (which was censored by the show) and remark she told her physician, “‘Doctor, I need this finger.’ Because you can lose it by the way.”

In response to the trauma, Behar was given a protective glove and an avocado slicer by her co-hosts as a gag. She also remarked that from this point on she has another way of preventing the injury from happening again. She held up the gifts and stated to the camera, “I was thinking instead of this, I’m going to leave the dicing to Rachael Ray and I’m only going to buy ready-made guacamole,” she quipped.

People Magazine reported that Simon Eccles, the secretary of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, spoke to U.K.’s The Times in 2017, saying he saw about four patients a week avocado-related injuries. “Perhaps we could have a cartoon picture of an avocado with a knife, and a big red cross going through it?” he quipped.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.