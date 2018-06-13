Death Cab For Cutie Release Long-Awaited New Song ‘Gold Rush’

The Seattle rockers tease the release of their ninth studio album, 'Thank You For Today,' three years after 'Kintsugi.'

Death Cab for Cutie announced their new album from Atlantic Records, and it already sounds like a gold record. Thank You For Today is the Seattle-based band’s ninth studio album and as an early gift, the group is sharing a new song, “Gold Rush.” The lead single samples Yoko Ono’s 1972 track “Mind Train.”

NME posted the full 10-song tracklist to Thank You for Today, which is the follow-up to the Death Cab for Cutie’s Grammy-nominated 2015 release, Kintsugi. In addition to “Gold Rush,” the new album includes the songs “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” ” Summer Years,” ” Your Hurricane,” “When We Drive,” “Autumn Love,” ” Northern Lights,” ” You Moved Away,” “Near/Far,” and “60 & Punk.”

In an interview with 94.7 radio, Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard said “Gold Rush” serves as “a requiem for a skyline,” an ode to the memories he has of specific places and long gone buildings in his ever-changing hometown.

“You are very aware of the passage of time in a way that you weren’t necessarily before because the setting for that time in your life has disappeared,” the Death Cab for Cutie frontman explained. “‘Gold Rush’ is a song about how we connect our memories to physical places.”

A post shared by Death Cab for Cutie (@deathcabforcutie) on May 4, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

Death Cab for Cutie previously teased their new music on social media by posting brief clips of the upcoming songs on their official Instagram page, as well as a “watch this space” teaser. In May, the band confirmed the arrival of a new album in August.

The alt-rockers have a busy touring schedule coming up, so fans will undoubtedly hear “Gold Rush” and more new music during the upcoming shows. Death Cab for Cutie will play a show in Amsterdam this weekend before heading to London for Robert Smith’s Meltdown festival. A U.S. tour kicks off on Sept. 21 in Las Vegas. The band will play 20 cities before landing in Orlando, Florida, at Hard Rock Live in late October.

Death Cab for Cutie was formed in Bellingham, Washington, in 1997. The band features vocalist Ben Gibbard, bassist Nick Harmer, guitarist/keyboard players Dave Depper and Zac Rae, and drummer Jason McGerr. Thank You For Today is Death Cab for Cutie’s first album without founding guitarist and producer Chris Walla, who left the group after the release of Kintsugi.

Thank You For Today will drop on August 17.

You can hear Death Cab for Cutie’s new song, “Gold Rush,” below.