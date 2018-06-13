Jennifer Lopez Talks Potentially Getting Engaged To Alex Rodriguez And Avoiding Her Past ‘Mistakes’

Jlo says she's "made plenty of mistakes in my past."

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out about her loved-up romance with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and revealing why she and A-Rod are taking things a little slower when it comes to an engagement to avoid another divorce. JLo got very candid about her relationship on Good Morning America this week, where she confessed that she probably won’t be getting engaged just yet.

When asked what’s next when it comes to her more than year-long relationship with Alex, Jennifer responded that they are definitely taking their time when it comes to their romance, while seemingly referencing her past divorces as the main reason why they’re not moving too fast.

“We have to take our time,” Lopez said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and… we’re mature now.”

Jennifer then added that the two of them are “grown-ups” now and are “going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace” rather than rushing into another marriage.

JLo’s reference to her “mistakes” appeared to be her three previous marriages which ended in divorce. She was previously married to Ojani Noa between 1997 and 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and then singer Marc Anthony for a decade between 2004 and 2014. Jennifer and Marc have twins, Max and Emme, together.

Rodriguez has also been married before, as he was with former wife Cynthia Scurtis for six years between 2002 and 2008. The former couple have two children, daughters Ella and Natasha.

Jennifer then continued to discuss a possible engagement in the new Good Morning America interview on June 11 while discussing her track “El Anillo” which translates in English to “the ring.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, the song caused some controversy after fans suggested that the track – which is about asking when an engagement ring is coming – was about her and A-Rod’s romance. JLo confirmed the claims on the ABC morning show earlier this week, but denied she’s looking for a ring right now.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Jennifer joked about the track’s subject matter, admitting that it was “written about the two of us, but it’s like, not about the two of us” and was a tease by the songwriters who want the couple to get engaged and get married.

“It’s not like I’m like, ‘Hey…. Where’s my ring?'” Lopez continued, admitting that “it’s not like that” when it comes to her desire to get engaged to the baseball player, who she’s been dating for more than year.

But while an engagement between A-Rod and JLo may not be coming anytime soon, the “Dinero” singer admitted that she and her boyfriend are happier than ever right now.

“We’re truly blessed,” Lopez said of their relationship with Rodriguez, adding that things couldn’t be better both in their professional and personal lives right now.

“We’re truly blessed,” Jennifer continued of herself ans Alex in the candid morning show interview, adding that their kids love spending time together. “We don’t need anything more right now.”