Alyssa Milano Reveals Her Bikini Body In Rare Swimsuit Photo

Alyssa is showing off her killer body in a two piece.

Actress Alyssa Milano is revealing her bikini body in a rare new swimsuit photo she shared via her official Instagram account this week. Per PopCulture.com, Alyssa showed off her toned body in the photo she uploaded for her 1.5 million followers on June 12 where she could be seen posing by the pool in a two piece.

In the bikini photo, the Charmed actress was showing off her toned tummy in a navy string bikini top with matching high-waisted navy and white striped bottoms as she soaked up the sun.

The star also had her hair up in a ponytail and shielded her eyes from the sun in stylish sunglasses in the snap she shared as she leaned back while dipping her feet into the pool as she enjoyed her summer in a bikini.

Alyssa then revealed in the caption that she was sharing the bikini photo to recommend a brand of sunscreen to her followers, which she claimed was a genuine recommendation rather than a paid for ad.

“This is not a paid ad, just a recommendation,” Milano wrote in the caption.

The mom of two’s (Alyssa is mom to 6-year-old son Milo and 3-year-old daughter Elizabella) bikini snap was clearly a hit with fans, as it received more than 30,000 likes since she posted it on June 12 as well as accumulating hundreds of comments from fans praising her for confidently showing off her body during her recent pool day.

The pretty rare bikini snap came almost a year after Milano last shared a snap of herself in a two piece.

Bro Bible reported last year that Alyssa last showed off her toned abs in a dark bikini with white accents back in July 2017 as she lay on a white couch during a trip to Miami, Florida.

Milano captioned the photo, “Miami, I could never be mad at you” with a number of different nautical emojis, including a whale, crab, dolphin, and shrimp.

But while she may not show off her body in a bikini all too often, Alyssa has been open about how she gets into shape to rock her swimwear.

Speaking to Shape magazine about her fitness secrets, Milano admitted that she actually doesn’t have much time to workout as a busy mom of two, so likes to do as much exercise as she can in the in the shortest amount of time possible.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“My philosophy about working out and staying in shape has become accomplishing the most in the shortest amount of time,” Alyssa shared in the interview, revealing that she’ll get her workouts in when she can, such as when she’s taking her son to the park rather than hitting the gym.

“I also just started to take dance class, which I love. It’s time for me when no one else is around, and it’s a great workout,” she continued of her workout secrets. “I like to take burlesque classes… It really is just a wonderful way to stay in shape and also have an hour to myself every single week.”