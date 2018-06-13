Surrogate On ‘Flipping Out’ Sues Bravo For Filming Birth Without Consent, Accuses Jeff Lewis Of Lewd Comments

The surrogate mother of Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward's daughter sues the station for unlawful recording and fraud.

Alexandra Trent wanted to be a surrogate mother, so she responded to a classified ad. It turned out that the ad was placed by “Flipping Out” stars Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards, who were seeking to have a child together. Trent gave birth to the daughter in 2016, while the episode aired last August.

As far as Trent knew, the only times that she would be on the show would be her appointments to get ultrasounds. However, she was shocked when she discovered that the show had secretly filmed her giving birth from behind a curtain. Reportedly, Lewis and Edwards knew that the filming was taking place. Meanwhile, Trent and her doctor had no idea the cameras were rolling, reported Variety.

Now, Trent is suing Bravo TV for unlawful recording, invasion of privacy, and fraud.

The lawsuit claims that “In their quest for ratings, Defendants have deeply damaged Trent and have caused incredible anguish, self-loathing, contempt and depression.”

In addition to having the birth filmed, included her screaming in pain and showing a blurred-out vagina, Trent was humiliated when Lewis made lewd comments about her body.

If I was a surrogate, and I had known there was going to be an audience, I probably would have waxed… And that was the shocking part for Gage. I don’t think Gage had ever seen a vagina, let alone one that big.”

Trent had signed a five-page release form when she first met with the couple and believed that she would be required to sign new forms to give consent for additional filming, according to SFGate.

Jeff Lewis isn’t new to being sued, or for making vulgar comments. He is both the star and executive producer for “Flipping Out,” which follows his design career. Lewis became extremely loved and hated for his blunt comments and a lack of a filter.

Recently, Lewis became involved in a feud with “Real Housewives of Orange County” Vicki Gunvalson, who claimed that Lewis “body shamed” her. Lewis denied the claims, saying the following.

“So let me explain. I do not think Vicki is fat. I did not imply that she was fat. What I said is that she doesn’t look thin, and I’ll tell you why I said that. Every season, the clothes get tighter and tighter, and the dresses get shorter and shorter, and it’s flat out not flattering.”

It’s unlikely that Lewis and Gunvalson will find common ground in this scenario.

Meanwhile, we will all have to wait and see how this lawsuit plays out with Trent.