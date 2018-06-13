‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thurs. June 14: Liam Confesses, Hope Meets Kelly & Becomes Emotional

New 'B&B' spoilers say that things become emotional when Hope meets Kelly and realizes that her whole life has been turned upside down.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 14 state that Liam (Scott Clifton) has made some huge decisions in the past week. He was on the verge of marrying Hope (Annika Noelle), but after Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) confession, the entire wedding was called off. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gave birth to their daughter, Kelly. In a move that endeared her to B&B fans, Hope broke up with Liam because she wanted him to be with his family. Now, in the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, Liam will let Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in on his innermost feelings.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Liam feels guilty. He always wants to do the right thing, and this always leads to him stewing about decisions which the rest of humankind find surprisingly easy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will tell Brooke that he feels guilty for what happened with Hope. He proposed to her while reeling with shock that Steffy was supposedly still seeing Bill (Don Diamont) when perhaps he should have slowed down and processed his feelings first. Liam will also tell Brooke that he confronted Bill for all the havoc that he has wreaked on the family. Liam blames Bill for messing up his life, while Brooke blames Wyatt for interrupting the wedding. She wishes that Wyatt had waited until after the ceremony.

In the meantime, Hope will finally meet the little person who changed the course of her life. Kelly Spencer is the reason that Hope sacrificed her love for Liam so that he could be with his family. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Hope will make her way to Steffy and Liam’s love nest where emotions will run high.

Hope decides that she needs to find closure and goes over to the cliff house. Liam and Steffy are taken aback but understand that Hope needs to talk about everything that happened. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Hub, say that Hope will also meet Kelly for the first time. The reality of the beautiful little girl and the entire situation will bring Hope to tears. Steffy will also brush away a tear or two as she also recognizes how, not too long ago, she was the one who had lost Liam. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, and read all the latest spoilers, news, and updates right here on Inquisitr.