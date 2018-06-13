Free Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos Available Today, June 13

Thanks to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, Americans can score a tasty taco!

It’s finally time for Taco Bell to fulfill the promise it made before the 2018 NBA Finals and give a free taco to any foodie in the United States who wants one.

Back in May, the Tex-Mex restaurant announced the third iteration of its popular “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. In order for Americans to win a yummy free snack from the fast food chain, one of the teams in the NBA Finals had to “steal” a win on the road from the home team, explained Taco Bell in a press release.

“While only one team can take home the trophy, fans everywhere will once again have an added opportunity to celebrate the Finals thanks to Taco Bell,” said Kerry Tatlock, Taco Bell’s head of NBA marketing partnerships about this buzzworthy deal.

“We know one thing is for certain, everyone will be rooting for tacos,” added Marisa Thalberg, the global chief brand officer for Taco Bell.

When the Golden State Warriors won Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 6, they made all taco lovers’ dreams come true, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

The Golden State Warriors, led by star players Steph Curry and MVP Kevin Durant, actually went on to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals four games to none to become basketball’s championship team. The Warriors also won the title in 2017 and 2015.

According to the official Taco Bell website, here are the important details you need to know on how to snag your very own free Doritos Locos Taco:

Visit a participating Taco Bell location today, June 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. There is a limit of one free taco per person. Each Taco Bell location can only dole out the free tacos while supplies last. Any substitutions may carry a fee. There is no additional purchase necessary.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ???? That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

There are several different varieties of the delicious Doritos Locos Taco, but all do contain Taco Bell’s special seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheese inside a shell crafted from Doritos tortilla chips. There are three Doritos shell types as well: regular, Cool Ranch, and Fiery.

If you participate in the Taco Bell giveaway, make sure to take a picture of your big “steal” to post on social media, and use the hashtag “#StealATaco” to let everyone know you got a fast and free meal.

Taco Bell

If all goes well with the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway today, Taco Bell fanatics will next be awaiting the 2018 World Series. The chain has partnered with the MLB for the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion continuously since 2015.