‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale: AMC Dropped An Easter Egg About Abraham

Ever since viewers met Althea (Maggie Grace) in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, they have known that nothing gets between her and a good zombie apocalypse story. But did anyone notice the Easter egg in the mid-season finale that placed The Walking Dead‘s Abraham and Eugene in the path of Althea?

Since Althea was introduced early on in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have seen her capture many stories from survivors of the outbreak. In fact, in Episode 8, it was revealed that even though Althea knew Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and her brother, Nick (Frank Dillane), she had no idea that she also knew their mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), thanks to a chance encounter in which Althea recorded Madison’s story.

Now, though, an eagle-eyed viewer has noticed a possible Walking Dead Easter egg in Althea’s box of tapes. One of the tapes is labeled “Abe/Doctor.” You can see a screen capture of the tape via this Reddit thread.

The automatic assumption that can be made here is that Althea interviewed Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) at some point during her travels. After all, it was initially suggested when a crossover between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead was made that Abraham would be the perfect candidate since they had traveled through the area that Fear the Walking Dead is now located in.

But is this tape a true Easter egg?

According to Comic Book, one of Fear‘s showrunners, Ian Goldberg, has confirmed this is Abraham Ford and Eugene Porter’s tape.

“If you look closely, some of those names might ring a bell if you’re a fan of the Walking Dead universe, you might get excited about some of the stories that she’s captured,” Goldberg revealed during Talking Dead when it was pointed out to him.

Goldberg also revealed that “each of those labels will tell a story.”

This is something that viewers assumed anyway but now all that remains to be seen is whether Morgan (Lennie James) will notice the tape and make the connection. If so, it is possible viewers will get to see Abraham and Eugene’s tape played as Morgan explains how their story ended in The Walking Dead.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with the second half of Season 4 on August 12.